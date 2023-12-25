PNP records 66% less 'focus crimes' on Christmas Eve

Newly-recruited members of the Manila Police District (MPD) perform exercises during their daily personnel attendance record before their deployment in different areas of Manila on August 13, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police recorded a 66% drop in the number of “focus crime” incidents reported on Christmas Eve compared to last year.

The eight focus crimes are murder, homicide, physical injury, robbery, rape, theft, vehicle theft and motorcycle theft.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo told reporters on Monday that the PNP recorded just 34 focus crimes on December 24 or the day before Christmas Day. This is 66% lower compared to the 101 crimes recorded in the same period in 2022.

Based on the PNP’s monitoring, the situation on Christmas Eve has been “generally peaceful nationwide” with “no significant untoward incident recorded,” Fajardo said.

Fajardo also said that as of Monday morning, only one person has been reported injured because of illegal discharge of firearms, while eight were arrested due to illegal possession or sale of firecrackers.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), there were at least 16 pyrotechnic-related injuries as of 6 a.m. on Christmas Day, increasing the total number of injuries to 28 six days before the New Year’s celebration.

“About 94 percent took place at home or in the street. Many, 31 percent, happened in the National Capital Region,” the DOH said. — Cristina Chi