^

Headlines

Philippines advocates peace, forges strong ties amid growing WPS tensions

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
December 17, 2023 | 11:53am
Philippines advocates peace, forges strong ties amid growing WPS tensions
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. arrives at the opening session of the ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation Commemorative Summit in Tokyo, Japan, on December 17, 2023.
Presidential Communications Office / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will continue to advocate for peace and forge alliances with like-minded countries amid increasing tensions in the West Philippine Sea, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Saturday.

Marcos said in an interview with the Japanese media that a more assertive China poses a real challenge to its Asian neighbors, necessitating the exploration of "new solutions." Marcos is currently in Tokyo to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-Japan Commemorative Summit.

"I'm afraid we'll have to be able to say that tensions have increased rather than diminished for the past months or the past years and that's why we have to—but we continue to counsel peace and continue communication between the different countries—everyone that is involved," Marcos was quoted as saying in a release issued by the Presidential Communications Office.

The president described the situation in the South China Sea as the "most complex geopolitical challenge that the world faces" and called the Russia-Ukraine war a "tragedy."

"I cannot say that we have found the answer yet. We are still trying to formulate that answer as we speak. And things are moving very quickly in many parts of the China Sea and so there are changes in terms of approaches, [the aggravations]," he said.

Tensions between the Philippines and China have escalated due to Beijing's increasingly aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea, including incidents such as ramming and firing water cannons at supply vessels.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, encompassing waters and islands close to its neighbors' shores. It has ignored an international tribunal ruling in 2016, which stated that its claims have no legal basis.

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated under Marcos, who has sought to strengthen ties with the United States, a traditional ally of the Philippines, and push back against China's actions in the West Philippine Sea.

In contrast, his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte pursued a foreign policy shift toward China in exchange for investment pledges.

A draft of the summit's final statement, seen by the Agence France-Presse, indicated that Southeast Asian and Japanese leaders will agree to boost "maritime security cooperation" against the backdrop of the growing tensions in the region.

Marcos also described the increasing collaboration between the Philippines and Japan as a "very good example of evolution."

Tokyo last month agreed to help Manila buy coastguard vessels to supply a radar system. — with a report from Agence France-Presse

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

FUMIO KISHIDA

JAPAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Simbang Gabi faithful urged: Shine your light

Simbang Gabi faithful urged: Shine your light

By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
“Like the Christmas lights and the parol you see everywhere, shine your own light on others facing darkness,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Simbang Gabi: It&rsquo;s the mass, not the time

Simbang Gabi: It’s the mass, not the time

By Evelyn Macairan | 2 days ago
With the start of the Simbang Gabi or dawn masses on Saturday, Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas reminded the...
Headlines
fbtw
PCSO pilots 'E-Lotto'; foreigners and OFWs abroad now eligible to bet

PCSO pilots 'E-Lotto'; foreigners and OFWs abroad now eligible to bet

By James Relativo | 20 hours ago
Lottery bettors can now buy tickets and claim prizes in the comfort of their own homes after the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...
Headlines
fbtw
Asean, Japan to boost security ties with eye on China

Asean, Japan to boost security ties with eye on China

14 hours ago
Southeast Asian and Japanese leaders will agree to boost “maritime security cooperation,” according to a draft...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to highlight economic reforms in summit

Philippines to highlight economic reforms in summit

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
While the Marcos administration is expected to highlight reforms aimed at opening the Philippine economy in its engagement...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LTO: No more paper licenses as 4 million plastic cards secured

LTO: No more paper licenses as 4 million plastic cards secured

By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has secured a new deal for the procurement of four million license cards as its previous...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri on Cha-cha: Surveys needed first

Zubiri on Cha-cha: Surveys needed first

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
Moves to amend the 1987 Constitution should first have the imprimatur of the people, which can be gauged by conducting surveys...
Headlines
fbtw
All 15 Pinoy crew of vessel in drone attack safe

All 15 Pinoy crew of vessel in drone attack safe

By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The Department of Migrant Workers yesterday reported that all 15 Filipino crew members of the marine vessel Al Jasrah are...
Headlines
fbtw
Bill filed integrating seniors ID in PH Super App

Bill filed integrating seniors ID in PH Super App

By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
A bill seeking to integrate senior citizen’s ID in the eGov PH Super App has been filed in the House of Representatives...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with