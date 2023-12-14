^

US, PH, Japan security chiefs urge China to stop provocation

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
December 14, 2023 | 12:47pm
This handout photo taken and released on December 10, 2023 by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows a China Coast Guard vessel (R) using water cannon against the M/L Kalayaan chartered supply boat (L) during a mission to deliver provisions at Ayungin Shoal.
MANILA, Philippines — The national security advisers of the Philippines, the United States and Japan called on China to “desist from further provocative behavior” in the West Philippine Sea, the White House said Thursday. 

According to a White House readout, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Philippines’ National Security Advisor Eduardo Año and Japan’s National Security Advisor Akiba Takeo expressed concerns about China’s “recent dangerous and unlawful” conduct near Ayungin Shoal and Bajo de Masinloc over the weekend.

“[They] called on the People’s Republic of China to abide by the legally binding July 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling and desist from further provocative behavior,” the White House said. 

Sullivan, Año and Akiba held a trilateral phone call Wednesday to reaffirm their commitment to freedom of navigation and international law in the South China Sea and East China Sea. They discussed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

The three national security advisers also underscored the significance of enhancing trilateral cooperation and committed to continue implementing the initiatives to enhance defense and security capabilities, particularly on cyber security.

They also pledged to maintain a free and open maritime order, enhance cooperation on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintain a free and equitable economic order. 

The Philippines said Sunday that the China Coast Guard (CCG) rammed and fired water cannons at Philippine vessels during a resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal. The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said China’s actions left one of its ships with “severe engine damage” and put the lives of crew members at risk. 

The day before, the CCG also shot water cannons at civilian vessels carrying provisions for fisherfolk in the Scarborough Shoal.

The Philippines said Monday it had summoned China’s envoy to Manila following the latest incidents in the disputed waterway.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, including waters to the immediate west of the Philippines. It has ignored the arbitral tribunal’s ruling that its assertions have no legal basis. 

