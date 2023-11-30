^

Digital TIN ID now available — BIR

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 30, 2023 | 4:39pm
MANILA, Philippines — Taxpayers can now conveniently obtain their digital tax identification numbers (TIN) to combat the sales of TINs by fixers and scammers, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) said.

In a statement released by the tax bureau on November 29, Filipino taxpayers can now apply for their TIN ID online for free without the need to queue at their respective revenue district offices.

“The Digital TIN ID system shows our commitment to providing Excellent Taxpayer Service. With this new system, we can eliminate the practice of fixers and scammers selling  TIN online while giving taxpayers a convenient alternative in getting a TIN, instead of lining up at our Revenue District Offices," BIR Commissioner Romero Lumagui Jr. said in a statement.

“Taxpayers availing of the services of online sellers of TIN ID assistance risk the possibility of getting invalid/fake TIN and wrong taxpayer type classification, which may impact on their future transactions with the BIR,” he added. 

BIR also said that with the digital ID, there is no need to secure a physical card version, which can be used as a valid government-issued identification for any transaction. 

Taxpayers must also ensure that their email address is updated by sending a Registration Update Sheet through email to the Revenue District Office where they are registered or via the BIR's eServices - Taxpayer Registration Related Application Portal.

To obtain the digital TIN ID, individuals must provide clear photos of themselves. The tax bureau warned that submission of irrelevant images like animals, artwork, cartoons, or someone else's photos, may result in penalties. 

The digital ID also does not need a signature as it can be confirmed by scanning its QR code with a mobile device camera.

BIR also reminded that taxpayers with existing TIN are required to enroll in the bureau’s Online Registration and Update System (ORUS) as a mandatory step.

“Individual taxpayers with existing TIN can apply for the Digital TIN ID through ORUS. Users must enroll their accounts on the ORUS,” the BIR said.

