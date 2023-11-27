^

President Marcos holds Christmas gift-giving for children

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
November 27, 2023 | 12:00am
President Marcos holds Christmas gift-giving for children
President Marcos hosts a Christmas party for children during a gift-giving program dubbed ‘Balik Sigla, Bigay Saya’ at the Malacañang grounds yesterday.
Krizjohn Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos joined over 17,000 children from selected shelters and orphanages around the country for the second Christmas gift-giving day at Malacañang yesterday.

In his speech, Marcos recalled that his late father and namesake also had similar Christmas gatherings for children at the Palace during his presidency.

“You know, when I was your age, my father was the president. So, every Christmas this is what we do here. Now, of course we are high-tech, we’re not only having a merry Christmas and gift-giving here at the Palace, but in different places in the Philippines so that all our children can feel Christmas,” the President told over 1,700 children at Malacañang in Filipino.

“We all know that Christmas is really about the children. And we always have a merry Christmas when the children have a good Christmas,” he said.

“That’s really what the Christmas spirit means – when we are surrounded by children who are chaotic, noisy, playful – but happy, that’s what matters,” the President said.

Marcos and First Lady Liza Marcos rode a trackless train with some children to the venue at the Kalayaan grounds. 

As the President alighted from the vehicle, other children came forward to greet and shake his hand.

Some of the young guests were also seen hugging Marcos while he was going on stage, where he and the First Lady distributed blue bags containing gifts for the kids.

Aside from food, inflatable slides were also set up inside the Palace grounds.

The nationwide gift-giving day dubbed “Balik Sigla, Bigay Saya” was organized by the Office of the President through the Social Secretary’s Office.

There were 1,120 children from Metro Manila who received the early Christmas gifts, 449 in Cebu, 600 in Davao, and over 14,867 children in other satellite centers across the country. 

The Department of Social Welfare and Development, with the support of partners, including Jollibee and San Miguel Corp., also organized the simultaneous celebration in over 250 locations nationwide.

Tree lighting ceremony

Marcos also led the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Kalayaan grounds in Malacañang on Saturday evening. The traditionally outdoor event was held indoors because of rain.

The ceremony included members of the Cabinet, as they were serenaded by Filipino music icon Jose Mari Chan, who performed “Perfect Christmas” and “Christmas in our hearts.”

The President noted that the Philippines gained the reputation around the world for celebrating Christmas with more fervor than most other countries.

“And I think that is a good thing because I think all of us Filipinos, we take Christmas as a time for reflection and a time… to spend with your friends, your family, your loved ones and, of course, to watch the children because as far as I’m concerned, Christmas is really for the children,” the Chief Executive said in his remarks on Saturday. 

Marcos, the First Lady and their guests viewed the ceremony from the Kalayaan Hall balcony.  

Actress Rita Daniela, Coro de San Jacinto and the Cagayan State University Chorale also provided entertainment to the guests. The event ended with a fireworks display. — Alexis Romero

