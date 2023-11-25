^

Headlines

Private hospitals to PhilHealth: Pay P27 billion by yearend

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
November 25, 2023 | 9:00am
Private hospitals to PhilHealth: Pay P27 billion by yearend
“We are asking PhilHealth to make good on their promise to pay the (more than) P20-billion arrears to the hospitals before the end of the year,” Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. (PHAPI) president Dr. Jose Rene de Grano said before the weekend.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — A group of private hospitals urged the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to settle its P27-billion debt to health facilities by December.

“We are asking PhilHealth to make good on their promise to pay the (more than) P20-billion arrears to the hospitals before the end of the year,” Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. (PHAPI) president Dr. Jose Rene de Grano said before the weekend.

He added, “They are still in the process of fixing their system. If they are really paying, mostly these are current accounts.”

De Grano noted that PhilHealth gave its word that “this week they are releasing around P2.5 billion more or less… Hopefully, that is true.”

He said that if by January the hospitals haven’t received payment yet, they will be forced to make an announcement concerning this inaction of PhilHealth.

“We will give them time to do it but still if nothing happens, we have to tell everybody that we have not received anything, and that what they are saying is false,” he said.

PHAPI is firm in saying that it has not received any amount from PhilHealth even if the state insurer earlier claimed that it already disbursed 76 percent of its outstanding debt to hospitals.    

PhilHealth says it has settled a total of P20.651 billion of its outstanding debt to hospitals amounting to P27 billion.  

Rey Baleña, acting vice president of the PhilHealth Corporate Affairs Group, earlier said that their records show that indeed, payments to PHAPI hospitals have already been made.

He said it is possible that there could be a delay in the posting of payment in their individual accounts.The official added that the delay could be due to the hacking incident that affected PhilHealth files last September.

vuukle comment

PHILHEALTH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bato surprised by seeming turnaround on ICC

Bato surprised by seeming turnaround on ICC

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
With President Marcos hinting at allowing the country to rejoin the Rome Statute creating the International Criminal Court,...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos grants amnesty to former NPA rebels

President Marcos grants amnesty to former NPA rebels

By Helen Flores | 4 hours ago
President Marcos has issued several proclamations granting amnesty to former separatist rebels and communist insurgents...
Headlines
fbtw
Travel fatigue: President Marcos skips AsPac forum dinner reception

Travel fatigue: President Marcos skips AsPac forum dinner reception

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
After skipping a welcome dinner at Malacañang on Thursday for delegates of the 31st Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines not stirring trouble in West Philippine Sea &ndash; Teodoro

Philippines not stirring trouble in West Philippine Sea – Teodoro

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
China is “reversing the truth” in accusing the Philippines of stirring trouble by conducting joint maritime patrols...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA sees safe release of Houthis&rsquo; Pinoy hostages

DFA sees safe release of Houthis’ Pinoy hostages

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs expressed hopes yesterday that the 17 Filipino seafarers currently held hostage by Houthi...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DepEd to prioritize last mile schools

DepEd to prioritize last mile schools

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 4 hours ago
The Department of Education will prioritize the hiring of additional teachers and the construction of more classrooms in last...
Headlines
fbtw
BSKE bets reminded to file SOCEs

BSKE bets reminded to file SOCEs

By Rhodina Villanueva | 4 hours ago
With a few days left before deadline, the Commission on Elections has reminded candidates in the recently concluded barangay...
Headlines
fbtw
Proposal to rejoin ICC being studied &ndash; BBM

Proposal to rejoin ICC being studied – BBM

By Helen Flores | 4 hours ago
Proposals for the country’s rejoining the International Criminal Court are “under study,” President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Retail price of chicken soars to P210/kilo

Retail price of chicken soars to P210/kilo

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The retail price of chicken went up to P210 per kilo amid the drop in local production as poultry raisers suffered losses...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with