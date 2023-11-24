Quezon City, Iloilo, Baguio hailed as top bicycle-friendly cities in the Philippines for 2023

Cyclists ride around SM City Marikina in October 2020 as they tried to promote a bike-friendly environment, this as limited public transportation hampered the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MANILA, Philippines — Two cities from Luzon and one in Visayas were recognized as the most bicycle-friendly cities in the Philippines this year, according to the Mobility Awards.

Quezon City, Iloilo and Baguio are among the locations listed as the award-giving body concluded its third edition.

"Being the most bicycle-friendly city in the Philippines is a testament to our commitment to promote and encourage cycling as a sustainable mode of transportation," said General Elmo San Diego, head of the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety, upon receiving the Gold rating on Friday during the Mobility Awards awarding ceremony.

"While some define traffic as moving vehicles from one point to another, Quezon City defines traffic as moving people from one point to another. On a daily basis, we have 16,000 cyclists using our lanes; [this is the reason] we hope to improve even more."

This year marks the first time that all Philippine cities competed, including the National Capital Region. In 2021, the awards focused on cities outside of Metro Manila.

Iloilo City joined QC as one of the country's most bike-friendly cities with another gold rating. It could be remembered that the Mobility Awards recognized the areas as one of the overall most bicycle-friendly cities in 2021.

Baguio City, on the other hand, bagged third place after getting a silver rating.

"The progress in terms of bicycle infrastructure and programs in cities, offices, and establishments are more prominent this year," said Mobility Awards national coordinator Arielle Celine Tabinga.

"The one-year gap in 2022 provided us a good picture of these developments."

Aside from the three cities, Mobility Awards also recognized the following workplaces, establishments and individuals in various categories:

Bicycle-Friendly Workplaces

Medical City Ortigas (Pasig) – Gold

GSIS Main Office (Pasay) – Gold

Cebu IT Park – Silver

Bicycle-Friendly Large Establishments

Bonifacio High Street (Taguig) – Gold

SM Mall of Asia (Pasay) – Silver

Megaworld Iloilo Business Park – Silver

Bicycle-Friendly Standalone Establishments

Magdamag Cafe (Quezon City) – Silver

Kape Urban (Mandaluyong) – Silver

Natoy’s Best Bibingka and Kakanin (Davao) – Bronze

Siklista ng Bayan Awardees

Michael Dumasig (Quezon City)

Mheeka Orsal (Baguio City)

Myla Buenaventura (Pasig City)

Special Awards

Masikap Awardee: Joseph Matthew Estrella (Pasig City)

Matulungin Awardee: Pablo Alar Canlas, Jr. (Borongan City)

Maaasahan Awardee: Leonilo C Arduo, Jr. (Kapalong)

Padyak Champion Awardees

Sarah Francesca Aguja (GrabFood)

Arnold Samiano De Luna (GrabFood)

Junius Arellano (Foodpanda)

Special Awards

Masikap Awardee: Francis Ian Villamayor (Foodpanda)

Matulungin Awardee: Neldeo del Mundo (Foodpanda)

Maaasahan Awardee: Jhon Christopher Gayas (Foodpanda)

The Mobility Awards was jointly organized by the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC), The Climate Reality Project Philippines, MNL Moves, 350.org Pilipinas, and Pinay Bike Commuter Community, in collaboration with the League of Cities Philippines and 27 regional partners composed of civic groups and active mobility advocates across the country.