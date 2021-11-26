




































































 




   

   









Climate and Environment

                        
Iloilo, Mandaue, Naga hailed as most bike-friendly cities

                        

                        
Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
November 26, 2021 | 11:48am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Photo from the Iloilo City governments shows a bike lane in the city. 
Iloilo City government

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The cities of Iloilo, Mandaue and Naga were hailed as the country’s most bicycle-friendly cities in the nationwide leg of the Mobility Awards, which recognize initiatives that promote active transport and make urban spaces conducive to cycling.



Iloilo City in Western Visayas bagged the gold award, while Mandaue City and Naga City both received the silver award.

   
   


Iloilo City has an 11-kilometer bike lane network, which would be extended to up to 32 kilometers, Mayor Jerry Treñas said.



“With our desire for a sustainable city, we provided a healthy alternative mode of transport that aims to lessen carbon footprint as our response to the rising impacts of climate change,” Treñas said.



He added that bike lanes contribute more spaces on the road and create a “feeling of safety.”



Naga City Mayor Nelson Legacion stressed that cycling “must not only be promoted today, [its] use must be endorsed all throughout as a primary alternative for cars and motorcycles.”



Organizers of the Mobility Awards also recognized bike-friendly commercial establishments and workplaces across the country as well as cyclists. Below is the list of other awards:



Most bike-friendly commercial establishments (large commercial establishments)



    
	
  • SM Cherry Antipolo (Gold)
    • 
	
  • SM Masinag (Silver)
    • 
	
  • Robinsons Place Antipolo (Silver)
    • 




Most bike-friendly commercial establishments (stand-alone enterprises)



    
	
  • McDonald’s Clark Gate in Angeles City (Silver)
    • 
	
  • McDonald’s P. Oliveros in Antipolo City (Silver)
    • 
	
  • Tourney Biker Shop in Dipolog City (Bronze)
    • 




Most bike-friendly workplaces



    
	
  • Cebu Business Park (Silver)
    • 
	
  • One Evotech in Sta Rosa City (Silver)
    • 
	
  • Cebu IT Park (Silver)
    • 




Padyak Champion winners



    
	
  • Valerie de Guzman, Valerides
    • 
	
  • Vince Dangiapo, 7DA Errands by Bicycle
    • 
	
  • Gabriel Barrantes, LUBCO
    • 




Siklista ng Bayan winners



    
	
  • Waquin Corregidor
    • 
	
  • Lito Sudario
    • 
	
  • Peter “Jojo” Montalban
    • 




Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities, The Climate Reality Project Philippines, MNL Moves, 350.org Pilipinas and Pinay Bike Community organized the Mobility Awards.



Last year, the cities of Pasig, San Juan and Marikina were recognized as the most bike-friendly cities in the capital region.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

