Filipino seafarers among hostages in Red Sea reported unharmed — DFA

A grab from handout footage released by Yemen's Huthi Ansarullah Media Centre on November 19, 2023, reportedly shows members of the rebel group during the capture of an Israel-linked cargo vessel at an undefined location in the Red Sea. Israeli ships are a "legitimate target", Yemen's Huthi rebels warned on November 20, a day after their seizure of the Galaxy Leader and its 25 international crew following an earlier threat to target Israeli shipping over the Israel-Hamas war.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that Yemen's rebel group Houthi consistently expressed their commitment to ensure the well-being of their hostages, including 17 Filipino seafarers.

“The good news is that we do know that our seafarers are fine and that the Houthi rebels have been indicating consistently that they do not intend to harm them,” De Vega said in an interview with ANC.

The DFA official said that a few of the hostages were able to reach out to their families.

Despite the assurance, De Vega could not provide a definite timeline for release of the Filipino hostages.

He, however, mentioned earlier cases where Filipino seafarers were in similar situations in Yemen and later set free.

“The government is still doing what it can. We're on top of the situation. We'll get them out,” De Vega said.

The DFA official pointed out the Houthi group' statement, suggesting that they will hold hostages as long as Israel continues its attacks on Gaza.

The Philippine government remains optimistic that the four-day truce between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, set to start on Friday, could lead to the release of the hostages on the seized vessel.

Last Wednesday, De Vega reported that the Houthi rebels captured the cargo vessel Galaxy Leader and held hostage its 25 international crew, including 17 Filipinos. The group stated that the action was in response to Israel's conflict with Hamas.

Marcos assured that the government is taking all necessary actions to guarantee the safety of the 17 Filipino seafarers.