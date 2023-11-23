^

Headlines

Marcos: Gov’t working to secure release of seafarers held by Houthi rebels

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
November 23, 2023 | 9:12am
Marcos: Govâ��t working to secure release of seafarers held by Houthi rebels

MANILA, Philippines — The government is taking every measure to ensure the safety of the 17 Filipino seafarers who were taken hostage by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said.

In a statement late Wednesday, Marcos said the Department of Foreign Affairs is in coordination with their counterparts in Iran, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia for updates, while the Department of Migrant Workers is in constant communication with the families of the hostages. 

“Our seafarers are not alone. The government is doing everything in our power to bring them safely home,” Marcos said. 

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized the Israeli-linked cargo vessel Galaxy Leader Sunday and held hostage its 25 crew members. The ship had been chartered by a Japanese group, and was flying the flag of the Bahamas. 

The Houthi group said the move was in retaliation for Israel’s war against Hamas. It warned the allies of Israel Wednesday that their shipping in the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the entrance to the Red Sea is a “legitimate target.” 

Bab al-Mandab is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, carrying about a fifth of global oil consumption.

Filipino mariners comprise more than 25% of 1.5 million sea-based workers worldwide, the most from any country, according to the government. — with report from Agence France-Presse

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

FILIPINO SEAFARER

ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT

YEMEN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TikTok ban? DICT says basis needed

TikTok ban? DICT says basis needed

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
The National Security Council should have a basis to impose a ban on Chinese micro vlogging and e-commerce platform TikTok,...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima to RTC: Summon witnesses who gave false testimony

De Lima to RTC: Summon witnesses who gave false testimony

By Nillicent Bautista | 10 hours ago
Former senator Leila de Lima on Tuesday asked a Muntinlupa court to summon the seven witnesses who claimed they were coerced...
Headlines
fbtw
Envoy: Fate of 2 Pinoy captives of Hamas uncertain

Envoy: Fate of 2 Pinoy captives of Hamas uncertain

By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
The Israeli government has approved a deal that will see the release of 50 hostages held by Hamas during a four-day “pause”...
Headlines
fbtw
Israel OKs pause, to free 50 Hamas hostages

Israel OKs pause, to free 50 Hamas hostages

10 hours ago
Israel and Hamas announced a deal on Wednesday allowing at least 50 hostages and scores of Palestinian prisoners to be freed,...
Headlines
fbtw
SMC, Ayala ink deal connecting Arca South to Skyway 4

SMC, Ayala ink deal connecting Arca South to Skyway 4

By Iris Gonzales | 10 hours ago
Two of the country’s biggest conglomerates, San Miguel Corp. and the Ayala Group, have set aside their business...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BIR files criminal complaints vs 69 firms selling fake receipts

BIR files criminal complaints vs 69 firms selling fake receipts

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 10 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue yesterday filed 15 criminal cases against 69 corporations selling and purchasing fake receipts...
Headlines
fbtw

Iloilo taps conglomerates for energy, e-transit projects

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 10 hours ago
Iloilo City is tapping the country’s top conglomerates for major public-private partnership projects, which the local government seeks to roll out in a bid to be a smart and sustainable city as well as an innovation...
Headlines
fbtw
P20 a kilo rice possible through subsidy &ndash; Salceda

P20 a kilo rice possible through subsidy – Salceda

By Shiela Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
Bringing the price of rice down to P20 per kilo, as promised by President Marcos during the campaign, is “not impossible,”...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT renews call for tourists to visit Mindanao

DOT renews call for tourists to visit Mindanao

By Ghio Ong | 10 hours ago
The Department of Tourism renewed its call for local and foreign travelers to visit Mindanao and thanked the Senate for approving...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec extends deadline anew for AES bid submission

Comelec extends deadline anew for AES bid submission

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
Foreign and local technology providers have more time to submit bids for the automated election system (AES) to be used in...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with