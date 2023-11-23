^

SMC, Ayala ink deal connecting Arca South to Skyway 4

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
November 23, 2023 | 12:00am
SMC, Ayala ink deal connecting Arca South to Skyway 4
Arca South highlights access, variety, and efficiency through intuitively planned environments.
MANILA, Philippines — Two of the country’s biggest conglomerates, San Miguel Corp. (SMC) and the Ayala Group, have set aside their business rivalry to establish a seamless connection between Skyway Stage 4 and Ayala’s Arca South estate.

SMC and Ayala Land Inc. signed an integration agreement to connect ALI’s Arca South on and off ramps into the Skyway system through the upcoming South East Metro Manila Expressway or Skyway Stage 4 project. Construction is set to commence in 2024.

This marks a major step in addressing the growing need for efficient transportation and connectivity in Metro Manila, according to officials.

SMC president and CEO Ramon Ang said the new partnership shows that when major companies work together, the potential for driving positive change is immense.

“By combining our resources and expertise, we will be doing more than just building infrastructure. We will pave the way toward a more connected Metro Manila, where

people have a better chance to thrive, prosper and enhance their quality of life,” Ang said.

Ayala Corp. president and CEO and ALI vice chairman Cezar Consing said the Ayala Group is pleased with the collaboration with SMC as it would allow for the integration of Arca South into Skyway Stage 4.

“This collaboration will improve connectivity, benefiting not only the Arca South community but various stakeholders in Taguig as well,” Consing said.

Ang, Consing and ALI president and CEO Anna Ma. Margarita Dy signed the agreement.

SMC Infrastructure, part of the SMC Group, is the concessionaire for the 32.66-kilometer Skyway Stage 4, which connects the Skyway system at the Arca South CDB all the way to Batasan complex in Quezon City.

The expressway will provide an alternate route from the South to the Eastern parts of Metro Manila, including Rizal province.

With interchanges at Ortigas Avenue Extension, Marcos Highway and Tumana Bridge toward the Batasan complex, it is seen to ease traffic congestion on major arteries such

as EDSA and C5, and enhance connectivity throughout Metro Manila’s eastern corridor.

The partnership will also significantly boost transportation, as it enhances future connectivity to other major infrastructure projects planned within Arca South, including the Taguig Integrated Terminal Exchange, North-South Commuter Railway and Metro Manila Subway Project, Ang said.

Arca South was launched by ALI in 2014, one of the developer’s mixed-used communities. It is a 74-hectare master-planned development with a central business district, six residential projects, commercial lots and different components such as Ayala Malls Arca South, Landers, a football field and an events area.

