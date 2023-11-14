Tropical depression off Mindanao weakens into LPA, may redevelop into cyclone

Satelite image from PAGASA as of 9:20 a.m. Nov. 13, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — The tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has weakened into a low depression area, but it may redevelop into cyclone, the state weather bureau reported Tuesday.

PAGASA said the LPA located 1,620 kilometers east of southeastern Mindanao is expected to move erratically and may meander near or around its present position in the next 24 hours as “it remains highly disorganized.”

A slight improvement in environmental conditions will allow the weather disturbance to reorganize and redevelop into a tropical depression. Once it does, it will be called Kabayan.

According to PAGASA, the weather system may enter the PAR region late Wednesday or early Thursday.

It will head west until Friday while slowly intensifying within the country’s monitoring area.

“Regardless of its development trend, the interaction between this disturbance and a possible shear line related to the forecast surge of the northeast Monsoon may result in heavy rainfall over the eastern portion of Mindanao beginning on Friday and over Bicol region and most of Visayas (especially the eastern portion) beginning on Saturday,” PAGASA said.

The weather bureau issued Tuesday gale warnings for coastal waters due to risky sea conditions caused by the surge of the northeast monsoon.