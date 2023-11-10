^

Headlines

Supreme Court demands over P5-million compensation for seafarer's basketball injury

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 10, 2023 | 5:42pm
Supreme Court demands over P5-million compensation for seafarer's basketball injury
This file photo taken April 13, 2022 shows the Supreme Court of the Philippines in Manila.
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court ordered a ship management company to pay "total and permanent disability benefits" totaling $90,000 (P5,032,215.00) with 6% annual interest to an employee who sustained an injury while playing basketball during his free time aboard a ship.

In a 21-page decision, the Supreme Court Third Division granted Rosell R. Arguilles' petition against his employer, Wilhelmsen Smith Bell Manning Inc. The decision overturned a ruling by the Court of Appeals (CA) regarding his disability benefits.

Anguilla suffered a “high-grade Achilles tendon tear” in his left ankle, leading him to undergo 49 physical therapy sessions at a clinic referred to him by Wilhelmsen Manning.

Wilhelmsen Manning ended his treatment, claiming that his work-related injury was too severe to be resolved within 120 days.

Arguilles sought the opinion of an independent physician, who then deemed him unfit for duty.

Arguilles did not receive his disability benefits from the company, prompting him to file a complaint with the arbitration branch of the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC).

NLRC ruled in favor of Arguilles, directing the respondents (Wilhelmsen Manning) to pay him US$90,000 (P5,032,215.00) along with P450,000 for moral and exemplary damages.

Upon appeal, the NLRC initially upheld the disability finding but adjusted the awarded amount to a lower sum.

Following a motion for reconsideration by the respondents, the NLRC reversed its decision, dismissing Arguilles' claims which the CA also upheld.

Reversing the decision, the Supreme Court said that Arguilles was engaged in an activity endorsed by the employer on the vessel. The court emphasized that this action should not be considered reckless or intentional, as it was conducted with awareness of one's safety.

“In the case of Arguilles, he was ‘merely playing basketball, an employer-sanctioned activity onboard the vessel. It cannot be considered as a reckless or deliberate activity that is unmindful of one’s safety,” the court said

“The records are bereft of any evidence, much less the slightest indication, that the injury suffered by [Arguilles] was intentionally or negligently incurred. Thus, his injury is worthy of compensation,” the court added.

However, the court also stated that not all injuries sustained by the seafarer are eligible for compensation because “employers were never intended to be insurers against all accidental injuries their employees might incur while in the course of employment.”

“But only for such injuries arising from or growing out of the risks peculiar to the nature of work in the scope of the workmen’s employment or incidental to such employment, and accidents in which it is possible to trace the injury to some risk or hazard to which the employee is exposed in a special degree by reason of such employment,” the court said.

vuukle comment

BENEFITS

COURT OF APPEALS

DISABILITY

NLRC

SHIPPING COMPANY

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
56 more Filipinos exit Gaza through Rafah border crossing

56 more Filipinos exit Gaza through Rafah border crossing

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
This brings the total number of Filipinos evacuating from the Gaza Strip to 98 out of the estimated population of 137 Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
Acorda to PNP: Remain firm, united amid destabilization talk &nbsp;

Acorda to PNP: Remain firm, united amid destabilization talk  

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. yesterday rallied the officers and personnel of the PNP to remain...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to launch five coast guard patrol ships with Japan aid

Philippines to launch five coast guard patrol ships with Japan aid

10 hours ago
The Philippines is to launch five coast guard vessels worth half a billion dollars through a Japanese government...
Headlines
fbtw
New DA chief starts agency revamp

New DA chief starts agency revamp

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Newly appointed Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has started a reorganization within the Department of Agriculture...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilRice wants &lsquo;half-cup rice&rsquo; in dining places

PhilRice wants ‘half-cup rice’ in dining places

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
To reduce rice wastage, the agriculture department’s Philippine Rice Research Instituteis pushing for a bill that will...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
China says took 'control measures' vs Philippine ships in its waters

China says took 'control measures' vs Philippine ships in its waters

5 hours ago
China demanded Friday that Manila stop infringing on its territorial sovereignty after taking what it described as "control...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines files protest vs China over Ayungin Shoal water cannon incident

Philippines files protest vs China over Ayungin Shoal water cannon incident

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said that the CCG "recklessly harassed, blocked, executed dangerous...
Headlines
fbtw
Pope Francis to address COP28 summit in Dubai

Pope Francis to address COP28 summit in Dubai

By Rommel F. Lopez | 9 hours ago
Pope Francis is set become the first pope in history to address a global climate change conference.
Headlines
fbtw
Sara drops request for secret funds

Sara drops request for secret funds

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte is letting go of her request for a combined P650 million in confidential funds for the Office...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with