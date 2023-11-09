^

Headlines

What you need to know about influence operations

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
November 9, 2023 | 11:54am
What you need to know about influence operations

False information spreads farther, faster, and more broadly than the truth. As observed across several election cycles and a pandemic, fabrications, inaccuracies and distortions muddy public discourse, sowing confusion in times when trustworthy information is scarce.

But the problem of disinformation is not limited to false claims produced by individual sources. In recent years, dubious actors have increasingly taken advantage of digital platforms to employ a range of tactics and organized campaigns to distribute not just false information, but also truthful but twisted narratives.   

These are commonly referred to as “influence operations,” which include the proliferation of disinformation and false narratives using covert influencers or public personalities, but they can also involve the spread of controversy around truths. 

What are influence operations? 

Philstar.com defines influence operations according to the criteria agreed upon by a shared network of media organizations dedicated to identifying, analyzing and investigating influence operations. 

Influence operations refer to orchestrated efforts involving the spread of information by various actors, whether they're connected to governments, private groups or foreign interests. These efforts are driven by financial, political, cultural, ideological, or policy interests and often aim to disrupt the flow of accurate information, targeting important aspects of democratic values, social well-being, safety and peace. 

It involves the use of disinformation, propaganda and other harmful content (such as harassment and attacks), delivered in different formats, in a manner that coerces or manipulates behavior and polarizes society. 

Some forms of information operations use inauthentic, deceptive and/or concealed procedures. It is implemented in a coordinated manner through traditional media, social media, and other digital mechanisms such as messaging applications and over-the-top (OTTs) media service, privately or publicly distributed.

It also includes techniques that disrupt the distribution of and undermine reliable information such as distributed denial of service attacks, hacking and other forms of technical interference.  

What are common indicators of an influence operation? 

We consider an information cascade a form of influence operation if it shows any of the following attributes, among others:

  • Same or similar types of messaging or commentary used by accounts spreading falsehood or half-truths
  • Information cascade among different accounts taking place within a few seconds, hours or days of each other
  • Sudden spike in the number of posts that contain the same messaging
  • Appearance of bots, anonymous accounts or troll-like behavior 
  • Simultaneous revival of false claims that have been posted or shared before  

Do all influence operations contain false information? 

Not all influence operations use false or inaccurate narratives. There are influence operations that do not even make definitive claims about an issue. Some types of influence operations merely express opinion or commentary, but in a manner designed to sow confusion among the public, attack a personality or institution, or corrupt public discourse. 

Are influence operations the same as trolls?

Trolls typically engage in online behavior aimed at provoking, harassing or misleading others — the same techniques commonly deployed in information cascades.

Accounts that exhibit troll-like behavior may sometimes be considered a part of influence operations, but influence operations encompass broader and more organized efforts, involving various actors with specific motives to disrupt information ecosystems and institutions, often with far-reaching objectives beyond what trolls typically aim for.

--

This analysis was produced with support from an Internews initiative aiming to build the capacity of news organizations to understand and monitor disinformation and influence operations in the Philippines.

vuukle comment

DISINFORMATION

INFLUENCE OPERATIONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Senate removes OVP, DepEd secret funds

Senate removes OVP, DepEd secret funds

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Senators have unanimously agreed to remove all confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President, Department of Education...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara, Imee not in Yolanda rites guest list &nbsp;

Sara, Imee not in Yolanda rites guest list  

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 12 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte and Sen. Imee Marcos, both part of the UniTeam in the 2022 elections, were no-shows at the 10th...
Headlines
fbtw
Onion retail prices up by P30/kilo &nbsp;

Onion retail prices up by P30/kilo  

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The retail price of onions has increased by P30 per kilo, setting the price to as high as P220 per kilo in Metro Manila markets...
Headlines
fbtw
Most Pinoys want stronger economic ties with US, Japan &ndash; poll

Most Pinoys want stronger economic ties with US, Japan – poll

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
A majority of Filipinos want the Marcos administration to strengthen the country’s economic relations with the United...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos lauded for approving Muslim celebration

Marcos lauded for approving Muslim celebration

12 hours ago
Department of Budget and Management Secretary Amenah Pangandaman expressed gratitude to President Marcos for signing an administrative...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
GMA maintains support for Romualdez

GMA maintains support for Romualdez

By Shiela Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Despite her ouster as House deputy speaker, former president and Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo has expressed what...
Headlines
fbtw
40 Filipinos exit Gaza, now safe in Egypt

40 Filipinos exit Gaza, now safe in Egypt

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Forty Filipinos have left the conflict-torn Gaza strip through the Rafah crossing, President Marcos announced yesterday, as...
Headlines
fbtw
NHA, LWUA flagged over unfinished Yolanda projects

NHA, LWUA flagged over unfinished Yolanda projects

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 12 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has called out two government agencies over unfinished housing and water provision projects in areas...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. appeals for unity in curbing drug addiction

Marcos Jr. appeals for unity in curbing drug addiction

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
President Marcos has appealed for unity in curbing drug addiction among members of the community.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with