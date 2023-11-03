Jalosjos files motion to block Zamboanga rep's proclamation

Romero Jalosjos Jr. with his lawyers at the Supreme Court.

MANILA, Philippines — Reelectionist Romero Jalosjos Jr. filed a motion for reconsideration to the Supreme Court (SC) seeking to reverse the decision that declared Roberto Uy Jr. as the winning representative of Zamboanga del Norte's first district.

In his appeal, Jalosjos stressed that Frederico Jalosjos Jr. is a nuisance candidate, intending to confuse voters in what he termed a "grand deception."

He noted that F. Jalosjos adopted a nickname similar to R. Jalosjos' "Kuya Jonjon."

“In the COC filed by Petitioner Frederico as a substitute for Lester 'Manoy' Uy Ong, it was stated that Petitioner Frederico’s nickname or stage name is “Kuya Jan” and that his name to appear on the official ballot is “Jalosjos, Kuya Jan (NUP),” the petition read.

“Inilapit niya 'yung pangalan niya sa pangalan ni Cong Jonjon (He chose a name that closely resembles the name of Cong Jonjon),” Edward Gialogo, the lawyer of Jalosjos said in an interview with the reporters.

They also said that the 5,424 votes cast for F. Jalosjos should be credited to R. Jalosjos, considering that F. Jalosjos was declared a nuisance candidate by the Commission on Elections on April 19, 2020.

On October 20, Jalosjos submitted a partial motion for reconsideration, urging the Supreme Court not to finalize the decision appointing Roberto Uy Jr. as the Zamboanga representative due to potential constitutional crisis.

Like the partial motion for reconsideration, Jalosjos presented arguments regarding jurisdiction, emphasizing that R. Jalosjos had already taken his oath of office. He contended that the case's jurisdiction should be under the House Electoral Tribunal.

On Aug. 28, 2023, the Supreme Court had officially declared Roberto Uy Jr. as the representative of the first district of Zamboanga del Norte.