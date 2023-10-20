Jaloslos challenges SC jurisdiction in Zamboanga solon election dispute

MANILA, Philippines — Reelected Romeo Jalosjos Jr. sought the Supreme Court's reconsideration of its decision to invalidate his proclamation as representative of the first district of Zamboanga del Norte.

In his motion for reconsideration, Jalosjos challenged the SC's decision that directed the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to declare Roberto Uy Jr. as the election winner.

He said that the SC might “have overlooked and/or improperly appreciated the facts, the evidence on record, and the rules.”

"Private Respondent (Jalosjos) humbly beseeches the Honorable Court to take a second look at the facts and evidence on record and further consider the arguments below,” Jalosjos said.

The former solon pointed out that he had already taken the oath of office on July 30, 2022, solidifying his status as a member of the House of Representatives.

He added that the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal should have jurisdiction over the case, citing Section 17, Article 6 of the Constitution and a precedent set by the SC in a previous case.

On Aug. 28, 2023, the SC declared Roberto Uy Jr. as the representative of the first district of Zamboanga del Norte, overturning the Comelec's decision to suspend Uy's proclamation due to a vote allocation issue.

On election day, Uy secured 69,591 votes, Romeo Jalosjos received 69,109 votes, Frederico Jalosjos obtained 5,424 votes and Richard Amazon garnered 288 votes.

In November 2021, Romeo Jalosjos filed a petition to declare his rival, Frederico Jalosjos, a nuisance candidate and to invalidate the latter's certificate of candidacy, citing a lack of genuine intention to run for public office.

Comelec designated Frederico Jalosjos as a nuisance candidate on April 19, 2022, which led him to contest the decision by filing a motion for reconsideration.

After the election, Romeo Jalosjos submitted a motion to halt Uy's proclamation, contending that as a valid candidate, he should receive the votes initially directed toward a nuisance candidate.