^

Nation

Jaloslos challenges SC jurisdiction in Zamboanga solon election dispute

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 20, 2023 | 6:21pm
Jaloslos challenges SC jurisdiction in Zamboanga solon election dispute
File photo shows the Supreme Court office in Padre Faura St. Manila.
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — Reelected Romeo Jalosjos Jr. sought the Supreme Court's reconsideration of its decision to invalidate his proclamation as representative of the first district of Zamboanga del Norte.

In his motion for reconsideration, Jalosjos challenged the SC's decision that directed the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to declare Roberto Uy Jr. as the election winner.

He said that the SC might “have overlooked and/or improperly appreciated the facts, the evidence on record, and the rules.”

"Private Respondent (Jalosjos) humbly beseeches the Honorable Court to take a second look at the facts and evidence on record and further consider the arguments below,” Jalosjos said. 

The former solon pointed out that he had already taken the oath of office on July 30, 2022, solidifying his status as a member of the House of Representatives.

He added that the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal should have jurisdiction over the case, citing Section 17, Article 6 of the Constitution and a precedent set by the SC in a previous case.

On Aug. 28, 2023, the SC declared Roberto Uy Jr. as the representative of the first district of Zamboanga del Norte, overturning the Comelec's decision to suspend Uy's proclamation due to a vote allocation issue.

On election day, Uy secured 69,591 votes, Romeo Jalosjos received 69,109 votes, Frederico Jalosjos obtained 5,424 votes and Richard Amazon garnered 288 votes.

In November 2021, Romeo Jalosjos filed a petition to declare his rival, Frederico Jalosjos, a nuisance candidate and to invalidate the latter's certificate of candidacy, citing a lack of genuine intention to run for public office.

Comelec designated Frederico Jalosjos as a nuisance candidate on April 19, 2022, which led him to contest the decision by filing a motion for reconsideration.

After the election, Romeo Jalosjos submitted a motion to halt Uy's proclamation, contending that as a valid candidate, he should receive the votes initially directed toward a nuisance candidate.

vuukle comment

COMELEC

SUPREME COURT

ZAMBOANGA DEL NORTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mayon tremors continue

Mayon tremors continue

By Cet Dematera | 19 hours ago
Volcanic tremors that lasted for more than an hour were monitored from Mayon Volcano in the past four days, indicating that...
Nation
fbtw
BI officer gets 9 years for graft, cybercrime

BI officer gets 9 years for graft, cybercrime

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
Bureau of Immigration officer Marcos Nicodemus has been found guilty of cybercrime and graft charges for falsifying the travel...
Nation
fbtw
113 soldiers deployed for Negros Oriental BSKE

113 soldiers deployed for Negros Oriental BSKE

By Miriam Desacada | 19 hours ago
At least 113 soldiers from the 8th Infantry Division have been deployed to Negros Oriental to help secure the barangay and...
Nation
fbtw
LTFRB whistle-blower appears at NBI probe

LTFRB whistle-blower appears at NBI probe

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
The former aide of suspended Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board chairman Teofilo Guadiz III, who exposed...
Nation
fbtw
Israeli wanted for VAWC arrested

Israeli wanted for VAWC arrested

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
An Israeli man reportedly wanted for violating the law on violence against women and children or VAWC was intercepted on Wednesday...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pinoys oppose CBCP office&rsquo;s membership in NTF-ELCAC

Pinoys oppose CBCP office’s membership in NTF-ELCAC

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
Up to 90.1 percent of Filipinos do not support the membership of an office of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the...
Nation
fbtw
House panel OKs bill making senior HS optional

House panel OKs bill making senior HS optional

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
The committee on basic education and culture at the House of Representatives has approved a measure that will make senior...
Nation
fbtw
2 dead in hacking spree

2 dead in hacking spree

By Artemio Dumlao | 19 hours ago
The fatality was identified as Hanz Joe Tagnaon.
Nation
fbtw
2 die of electrocution in Cotabato

2 die of electrocution in Cotabato

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
A man and his daughter died of electrocution in Carmen town in Cotabato province on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Cops intensify search for missing beauty queen

Cops intensify search for missing beauty queen

By Ed Amoroso | 19 hours ago
The Calabarzon police has intensified its efforts to locate Miss Grand Philippines 2023 contestant Catherine Camilon, who...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with