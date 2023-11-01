^

Comelec officially wraps up 2023 barangay, SK polls nationwide

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
November 1, 2023 | 5:24pm
Comelec officially wraps up 2023 barangay, SK polls nationwide
Voters line up at a polling station for the nationwide village and youth representative elections in Manila on Oct. 30, 2023. Security forces were on high alert across the Philippines on October 30 as millions of people voted for village leaders following months of deadly poll-related violence.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) has come to a close as the Commission on Elections (Comelec) concluded the ballot canvassing in all of the country's 42,001 barangays.

"100% complete voting and canvassing nationwide. No failure of elections," Comelec chairman George Garcia said on Wednesday.

The BSKE was conducted on October 30, with the exception of seven barangays in Lanao del Sur and Samar, which held their elections a day later due to delays in the arrival of election materials.

All the winning candidates have been proclaimed, except for those subject to suspension orders by the Comelec and those participating in races with tied votes. 

Garcia explained that the electoral boards adhered to the required five-day notice rule.

Although isolated incidents of violence occurred, Comelec earlier described the long-awaited Barangay and SK polls as "largely peaceful."

On Tuesday, the Comelec said that 19 individuals lost their lives during the period. Additionally, 19 people sustained injuries from the beginning of the election cycle on August 28 until the polling day on October 30.

A significant number of these incidents took place in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. — with reports by Gaea Katreena Cabico

