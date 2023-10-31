LIST: Museums closed on November 1, 2 amid Undas 2023
MANILA, Philippines — The National Museum of the Philippines announced that it will not be accepting visitors on November 1 and 2, which are special non-working days.
NMP museums
The NMP said that the temporary closure of the following museums from Wednesday to Thursday was announced in observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls’ Day:
- National Museum of Fine Arts
- National Museum of Anthropology
- National Museum of Natural History
- National Museum Batanes
- National Museum Bohol
- National Museum Cagayan
- National Museum Cebu
- National Museum Cordillera
- National Museum Ilocos
- National Museum Kabayan
- National Museum Rizal
- National Museum Marinduque
- National Museum Tabon Caves Complex
- National Museum Bicol
- National Museum Iloilo
- National Museum Dumaguete
- National Museum Butuan
- National Museum Zamboanga
- National Museum Sulu
The NMP museums are slated to reopen on November 3, Friday.
NHCP
The National Historical Commission of the Philippines also advised the public that the shrines, landmarks, and museums under the NHCP's care will also be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.
“The NHCP Museo ng Libingan sa Ilalim ng Lupa ng Nagcarlan in Nagcarlan, Laguna will be open for the relatives of those buried in the cemetery,” it added in its advisory.
Intramuros
Intramuros Administration, an attached agency of the Department of Tourism, said that Fort Santiago and Baluarte de San Diego will be open on Wednesday but its museums Casa Manila and Museo de Intramuros will be closed.
It added that regular operating hours for Fort Santiago, Baluarte de San Diego and Casa Manila will resume on November 2.
“We appreciate your understanding and look forward to welcoming you to Intramuros during these dates. Wishing you a meaningful and reflective,” IA said in its advisory.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared November 1 (All Saints' Day) and November 2 (All Souls' Day) as special non-working holidays, allowing Filipinos to visit cemeteries and honor their departed loved ones.
Palace also denied circulating news that November 3 has been declared as holiday.
