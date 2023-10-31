LIST: Museums closed on November 1, 2 amid Undas 2023

MANILA, Philippines — The National Museum of the Philippines announced that it will not be accepting visitors on November 1 and 2, which are special non-working days.

NMP museums

The NMP said that the temporary closure of the following museums from Wednesday to Thursday was announced in observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls’ Day:

National Museum of Fine Arts

National Museum of Anthropology

National Museum of Natural History

National Museum Batanes

National Museum Bohol

National Museum Cagayan

National Museum Cebu

National Museum Cordillera

National Museum Ilocos

National Museum Kabayan

National Museum Rizal

National Museum Marinduque

National Museum Tabon Caves Complex

National Museum Bicol

National Museum Iloilo

National Museum Dumaguete

National Museum Butuan

National Museum Zamboanga

National Museum Sulu

The NMP museums are slated to reopen on November 3, Friday.

NHCP

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines also advised the public that the shrines, landmarks, and museums under the NHCP's care will also be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The NHCP Museo ng Libingan sa Ilalim ng Lupa ng Nagcarlan in Nagcarlan, Laguna will be open for the relatives of those buried in the cemetery,” it added in its advisory.

Intramuros

Intramuros Administration, an attached agency of the Department of Tourism, said that Fort Santiago and Baluarte de San Diego will be open on Wednesday but its museums Casa Manila and Museo de Intramuros will be closed.

It added that regular operating hours for Fort Santiago, Baluarte de San Diego and Casa Manila will resume on November 2.

“We appreciate your understanding and look forward to welcoming you to Intramuros during these dates. Wishing you a meaningful and reflective,” IA said in its advisory.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared November 1 (All Saints' Day) and November 2 (All Souls' Day) as special non-working holidays, allowing Filipinos to visit cemeteries and honor their departed loved ones.

Palace also denied circulating news that November 3 has been declared as holiday.