US, Philippines defense chiefs vow to step up bilateral pacts

Rainier Allan Ronda, Elizabeth Marcelo - The Philippine Star
October 28, 2023 | 8:15am
More than 2,000 members of Philippine and Australian defense forces and US marine corps aviation from marine rotational forces conduct military exercises as they participate in the first Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2023 amphibious operation at the Naval Station in San Antonio, Zambales on August 25, 2023.
KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — The defense chiefs of the Philippines and the United States have committed to “redouble efforts” to strengthen coordination and interoperability of the two nations’ armed forces as well as to modernize the Philippine military.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. and US defense chief Lloyd J. Austin III made the commitment yesterday in a phone discussion on China’s growing aggressiveness in asserting its claims in the South China Sea.

The two discussed in particular an incident on Oct. 22 wherein a Chinese coast guard ship made a “an unlawful and dangerous maneuver,” hitting in the process a Filipino vessel carrying provisions for troops stationed on the grounded BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal.

The Chinese action “put the safety of Philippine vessels and crew at risk,” a joint statement from Teodoro and Austin read.

In their joint press statement, the two defense secretaries also declared that the mutual defense treaty between the US and the Philippines “extends to both countries’ public vessels, aircraft and armed forces – to include the Coast Guard – anywhere in the Pacific to include the South China Sea.”

The Department of National Defense said Austin also reaffirmed the  “ironclad” commitment of the US to support the Philippines and the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific region amid China’s aggressive acts.

“The secretaries commended recent bilateral military cooperation, including the bilateral sail last month off the coast of Palawan, and committed to increase the pace and scope of US-Philippines engagements,” the two officials said in their statement.

Austin and Teodoro are set to meet in person in Jakarta, Indonesia on Nov. 16 on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus.

Mission with US

In an interview with CNN Philippines’ “The Source” later yesterday, Teodoro said he and Austin discussed recommendations for the conduct of resupply missions to Sierra Madre simultaneously with joint patrols in the West Philippine Sea with the US.

“If it is recommended to me, and there is good basis for it, I would be obliged to agree with our Armed Forces officials,” Teodoro said. “I mean they know better than me. I just give the legal and strategic nexus for this.

“In principle, of course I agree with whatever they recommend. They are the operational units. And I am the recommendatory entity to the President,” he pointed out.

“All these options are being calibrated by our respective staffs, and they will come up with the recommendations accordingly to us. But all options are open just as long as these are within the bounds of international law and will support Philippine interest,” Teodoro said.

But he stressed the Philippines would be very careful in carrying out its plan to conduct joint patrols in the West Philippine Sea with the US. “And we are also very careful not to cause an event that will trigger Article 4 of the Mutual Defense Treaty,” Teodoro said.

He said that while the Philippines does not intend to pick a fight with China, it is determined to defend its sovereignty.

“If they are responsible at all, they should not provoke incidents which will cause us to have further escalations,” Teodoro said, referring to the Chinese.

“They are a big and powerful country. We are a small country, an archipelagic one at that. If they had any truth behind their statements that they want peace and development, they would leave us alone and engage us in a different way,” Teodoro said. 

China’s narrative

He also said China was merely pushing its narrative that the whole South China Sea was its territory.

“This issue is an issue for the whole world. China’s narrative throws its face... I think probably the term is, (China) disregards international law,” Teodoro said.

“Because in the broader South China Sea, this has to be taken in the context of UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea),” Teodoro pointed out.

“So China’s jurisdiction in the South China Sea is only until its 200-mile exclusive economic zone. The Philippine jurisdiction is only until its 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone and other areas where it has jurisdiction,” he said.

“The rest of the area of South China Sea is the whole world’s area to exercise freedom of navigation and passage,” Teodoro said.

“Secondly, we are a treaty ally of the United States and the United States is supporting its treaty ally against the illegal acts of China,” he said.

“That is always China’s narrative in order to coral all its opponents, particularly smaller countries, to coral and stifle them,” he added.

“This oft-repeated narrative of China of which it seeks bilateral talks where it uses its leverage to muzzle smaller opponents is already disingenuous and the whole world knows the danger of entering into the trap of this narrative.” — Emmanuel Tupas

AFP

PHILIPPINE MILITARY

US
