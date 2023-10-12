'Habagat' season over; 'amihan' to start soon

Commuters endure heavy flooding along Taft Avenue in Manila following a heavy downpour brought by the southwest monsoon strengthened by exiting Super Typhoon Goring on September 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA officially declared Thursday the end of the southwest monsoon or habagat season.

In a release, PAGASA said that recent meteorological analyses have indicated a “significant” weakening of southwest monsoon and that the strengthening of the high-pressure system over East Asia has led to a “gradual” shift in weather patterns.

“The season in the Philippines is now in a gradual transition to the northeast monsoon season, and may be apparent and declared in the coming weeks,” it said.

The weather bureau added that due to El Niño, there is an increased likelihood of below-normal rainfall conditions, leading to dry spells and droughts in some areas. The phenomenon is expected to manifest during the last quarter of 2023 and continue into the first quarter of 2024.

El Niño is poised to adversely affect the country’s water resources, agriculture, energy, health, and public safety.

The World Meteorological Organization earlier warned that El Niño “will greatly increase the likelihood of breaking temperature records and triggering more extreme heat in many parts of the world.”

The government has urged the public to conserve water in preparation for the effects of El Niño.