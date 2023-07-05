^

Headlines

Areas at risk dry spells and droughts due to El Niño

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
July 5, 2023 | 9:45am
Areas at risk dry spells and droughts due to El NiÃ±o
This photo taken on June 27, 2019 shows a fisherman of the Dumagat tribe commuting on a boat at Angat Dam in Norzagaray, Bulacan.
AFP / Noel Celis

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration issued its first El Niño advisory Tuesday, and warned the weather phenomenon may affect the country’s water supply and agriculture. 

El Niño is the large-scale warming of surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. El Niño events are typically associated with increased heat worldwide, as well as droughts in some parts of the world, including Philippines, and heavy rains elsewhere.

El Niño is still “weak” at the moment, according to Ana Liza Solis, chief of PAGASA’s climate monitoring and prediction section. But it is expected to become moderate or strong during the last quarter of the year. 

Solis said there will be no large reduction in rainfall volume from July to September—or during the peak of southwest monsoon (habagat) season. 

But by the end of December, 36 provinces may experience dry spells—below normal rainfall conditions for three consecutive months or way below normal for two consecutive months. 

These are Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Apayao, Mountain Province, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Metro Manila, Batangas, Laguna, Rizal, Quezon, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Palawan, Spratlys Islands, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes in Luzon. 

Antique, Guimaras, Iloilo and Leyte in Visayas may also experience dry spells. 

Dry spells may potentially affect the provinces of Agusan del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur at the end of October. 

Two provinces—Camarines Norte and Southern Leyte—may experience droughts by the end of December. Droughts happen when there are below normal rainfall conditions for five consecutive months. 

By the end of January 2024, Cagayan, Cavite, Antique, Guimaras, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Misamis Occidental, Sultan Kudarat, Basilan, Maguindanao, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi may experiences dry spells.

Meanwhile, most of Luzon—Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Apayao, Mountain Province, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Metro Manila, Batangas, Laguna, Rizal, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan and Spratly Islands—may experience droughts. 

El Niño preps

“The impacts will be felt little by little because this is a slow onset event that we need to be prepared for in the next six to seven months,” Solis said. 

PAGASA deputy director Esperanza Cayanan emphasized the importance of preparing for reduced rainfall during El Niño, which could affect the country’s water supply and areas relying on hydroelectric power. 

The World Meteorological Organization secretary-general Petteri Taalas warned that El Niño “will greatly increase the likelihood of breaking temperature records and triggering more extreme heat in many parts of the world.”

He added that the declaration of El Niño should signal governments to mobilize preparations to limit its impacts on people’s health, ecosystems, and economies. 

In April, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ordered the creation of a team to mitigate the potential adverse impacts of El Niño. — with report from Agence France Presse

EL NINO

PAGASA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Marcos is &lsquo;inclined&rsquo; to lift public health emergency over COVID-19. What will that mean?

Marcos is ‘inclined’ to lift public health emergency over COVID-19. What will that mean?

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 18 hours ago
Herbosa said they were just waiting for a formal order on the matter. 
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Vice Ganda did not pay P3 million for Awra's bail

Fact check: Vice Ganda did not pay P3 million for Awra's bail

By Cristina Chi | 18 hours ago
A viral TikTok video incorrectly claimed that comedian Vice Ganda gave P3 million to facilitate the release of teen celebrity...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Coed sexually assaulted in UP Diliman campus

Coed sexually assaulted in UP Diliman campus

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
A female student of the University of the Philippines was sexually assaulted inside its Diliman campus in Quezon City over...
Headlines
fbtw
Cebu officials: Tourism campaign mess demolition job directed at DOT chief

Cebu officials: Tourism campaign mess demolition job directed at DOT chief

By Rosette Adel | 22 hours ago
A group of officials on Monday declared their “full and unwavering support” to the Department of Tourism and Tourism...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 emergency &lsquo;de facto&rsquo; lifted &ndash; DOH

COVID-19 emergency ‘de facto’ lifted – DOH

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
With the wearing of face masks now optional and COVID just like common respiratory diseases, the Department of Health said...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos to DOJ, NBI: Probe smuggling of agricultural crops

Marcos to DOJ, NBI: Probe smuggling of agricultural crops

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Marcos has directed concerned agencies to investigate the smuggling, hoarding and price fixing of onion...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators want &lsquo;Barbie&rsquo; film banned over 9-dash-line scenes

Senators want ‘Barbie’ film banned over 9-dash-line scenes

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 10 hours ago
Senators are calling for a ban on the upcoming film about the iconic Mattel doll “Barbie” over a scene reportedly...
Headlines
fbtw
US thanks Philippines for thriving partnership

US thanks Philippines for thriving partnership

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
The United States yesterday thanked the Philippines for the continuing and growing friendship between the two nations as friends,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines outstanding debt breaches P14 trillion

Philippines outstanding debt breaches P14 trillion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 10 hours ago
The country’s outstanding debt has hit another record high, breaching the P14-trillion mark as of end-May.
Headlines
fbtw
PLDT asks government: Map telecom facilities, cable lines

PLDT asks government: Map telecom facilities, cable lines

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 10 hours ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. has asked the government to map telecommunication facilities, especially cable lines, to prevent damaging...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with