Philippines completes resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre despite Chinese blockade

Philstar.com
October 5, 2023 | 2:35pm
Philippines completes resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre despite Chinese blockade
This file photo taken on April 23, 2023 shows the grounded Philippine navy ship BRP Sierra Madre where marines are stationed to assert Manila's territorial claims at Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Despite attempts by Chinese vessels to block the resupply mission, Philippine boats delivered essential provisions to military personnel stationed on BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, the government said. 

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said Wednesday evening that two supply ships, escorted by Philippine Coast Guard vessels, successfully reached the grounded BRP Sierra Madre “despite attempts by a significant number of China Coast Guard and Chinese maritime militia vessels to block, harass, and interfere with the rotation and resupply mission.”

Ray Powell, lead of the Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation’s Project Myoushu, said on X (formerly Twitter) that three CCG ships were in the area. Twelve Chinese maritime militia were also deployed to “enforce blockade.”

The NTF-WPS stressed that the mission is a “legitimate exercise” of the Philippine government’s administrative functions over the West Philippine Sea. 

Beijing lays claim to most of the South China Sea, including parts that Manila calls the West Philippine Sea, using a “nine-dash line” on maps that an arbitration ruling in 2016 declared has no legal basis.

In early August, the CCG blocked and fired water cannons at Philippine boats carrying food, water and fuel for troops on BRP Sierra Madre. China’s actions prevented one of the boats from unloading supplies. 

Last month, the PCG removed a 300-meter-long barrier that the CCG had placed at the entrance to the lagoon of Bajo de Masinloc, a traditional fishing ground off the province of Zambales. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
