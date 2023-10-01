^

Headlines

'Jenny' becomes severe tropical storm, brings heavy rains

Philstar.com
October 1, 2023 | 11:39am
'Jenny' becomes severe tropical storm, brings heavy rains
Satellite image shows Tropical Storm Jenny (Koinu) on October 1, 2023.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Cyclone Jenny (international name: Koinu) intensified into a severe tropical storm Sunday morning and will bring heavy rains to parts of Luzon and Visayas, state weather bureau PAGASA said. 

Jenny was last located 790 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds reaching 95 km per hour near the center and gusts up to 115 kph.

The severe tropical storm was moving west northwest at 15 kph.

What to expect 

According to PAGASA, Jenny will dump heavy rain of up to 25 millimeters over mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Quezon province including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar and Eastern Samar until Monday noon.

The cyclone will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat) and bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao in the next three days. 

PAGASA warned of possible flooding and rain-induced landslides, especially in areas identified as susceptible to these hazards, and in places that have received substantial rainfall over the past few days. 

The state weather agency may hoist wind signals over the northern tip of the Philippines in anticipation of severe winds. 

The enhanced southwest monsoon will also bring gusty conditions over MIMAROPA and Western Visayas until Monday. 

Jenny is expected to pass over the Bashi Channel between Batanes and the southern portion of Taiwan between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. 

But PAGASA noted that a landfall or close approach scenario over extreme Northern Luzon is still not ruled out, given that these scenarios are within the forecast confidence cone

Jenny may reach typhoon category by Monday. 

Forecast position

  • Oct. 1, 2023 8:00 p.m. - 755 km east of Aparri, Cagayan
  • Oct. 2, 2023 8:00 a.m. - 665 km east of Calayan, Cagayan
  • Oct. 2, 2023 8:00 p.m. - 515 km east of Basco, Batanes
  • Oct. 3, 2023 8:00 a.m. - 410 km east of Basco, Batanes
  • Oct. 3, 2023 8:00 p.m. - 320 km east of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Oct. 4, 2023 8:00 a.m. - 225 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Oct. 5, 2023 8:00 a.m. - 200 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Oct. 6, 2023 8:00 a.m. - 435 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside Philippine Area of Responsibility)

vuukle comment

JENNYPH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
COA: Davao City tops CF spending during Sara term

COA: Davao City tops CF spending during Sara term

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 4 hours ago
Davao City appears to be the biggest spender of confidential funds among the country’s cities and municipalities between...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA develops into tropical depression 'Jenny'&nbsp;&nbsp;

LPA develops into tropical depression 'Jenny'  

1 day ago
The low pressure area spotted east of Central Luzon has entered the Philippine area of responsibility and developed into Tropical...
Headlines
fbtw
'Jenny' accelerates, may intensify into typhoon by October 2

'Jenny' accelerates, may intensify into typhoon by October 2

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Jenny has maintained its strength as it accelerates west southwestward over the Philippine Sea, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical storm Jenny heads northwest

Tropical storm Jenny heads northwest

By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
Tropical storm Jenny may intensify into a severe tropical storm today and reach typhoon category by tomorrow, as it makes...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoy marine scientists&rsquo; help sought in assessing West Philippine Sea damage

Pinoy marine scientists’ help sought in assessing West Philippine Sea damage

By Ghio Ong | 4 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard will need the help of Filipino scientists to assess the damage allegedly made by Chinese vessels...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos reappoints Herbosa to DOH

Marcos reappoints Herbosa to DOH

By Helen Flores | 4 hours ago
President Marcos has reappointed Teodoro Herbosa as secretary of the Department of Health, and named former military chief...
Headlines
fbtw
DQ cases could surpass 1,000 &ndash; Comelec

DQ cases could surpass 1,000 – Comelec

By Rhodina Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Disqualification cases against candidates in the Oct. 30 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections could reach more than...
Headlines
fbtw
Abalos: LGUs need confidential funds

Abalos: LGUs need confidential funds

By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
Local government units need confidential funds as they regularly deal with peace and order problems in communities, Interior...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos OKs release of P12.7 billion tariff aid for farmers

Marcos OKs release of P12.7 billion tariff aid for farmers

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos has approved the release of about P12.7 billion to help 2.3 million farmers cope with the challenges confronting...
Headlines
fbtw
UP experts discover fossil gastropods in Masungi

UP experts discover fossil gastropods in Masungi

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Experts from the University of the Philippines National Institute of Geological Sciences on Friday said that the fossils of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with