DOJ rejects Soccoro Bayanihan leaders' request to be investigated in their own turf

Sen. Risa Hontiveros files a resolution seeking to investigate the sexual violence, child abuse and forced marriage perpetuated by an alleged cult.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice has thumbed down a request from leaders of an alleged “cult” in Soccoro to hold their investigation of the group’s activities in their own locality, citing doubts over the authenticity of members’ answers due to intimidation within the circle.

Leaders of Socorro Bayanihan Services, Inc., a group based in Sitio Kapihan, Socorro, Surigao del Norte, have been accused of committing rape, sexual abuse, forced labor and child marriages, as well as harboring firearms and illegal drugs laboratories.

In her privilege speech last week, Sen. Risa Hontiveros bared that numerous cases of rape, have been committed against minors, with the leaders of the group facilitating marriages of children as young as 12 years old with adults.

The Philippines is a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and is obligated to pursue all possible measures to protect children from all forms of abuse and violence.

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla said that it is a “big no” to hold the preliminary investigation there.

“We can send people to look at the scene, but not to investigate,” Remulla said in CNN Philippines’ The Source. “If we have to (shoulder their transportation), we will.”

He said that fear and intimidation could be keeping some members of the group from speaking out.

“It is very difficult for the prosecutors to act on this case and that’s why we’re stepping in. The details of the complaint I can't speak about that, but what I can say is that we have to investigate it as the DOJ because thats what the circumstances demand of us,” Remulla said.

“(There is) non-cooperation and it’s the intimidation that were trying to avoid here. Some people are just too pushy on this matter and we can't allow that to happen,” he added.

The DOJ chief also said that there is “fear on the part of a lot of people.”

Members of the group appeared to hold mobilizations to protest the Senate's upcoming probe into their activities on Sunday, according to an ABS-CBN News video. The leader of the group, Jey Rence Quilario — also a self-styled messianic figure of the community who calls himself "Senior Agila" — appeared to faint during the group's activity.

At least 13 members of the Socorro group have been slapped with a complaint before the provincial prosecutor's office for allegedly sexually abusing minors, the DOJ said last week.

The vice president of the organization, Mamerto Galanida, denied the allegations against them and said that they would welcome any investigations launched into their activities by the Department of Interior and Local Government.

“In fact, we’re expecting the secretary of Secretary [Benhur] Abalos to come. Wala namang problema,” Galanida said in a Super Radyo dzBB interview last week.

Allegations against Socorro Bayanihan Services

Hontiveros said that first-hand witnesses who spoke to her, including “survivors,” have alleged that the leader of the “cult” had convinced thousands of Socorro locals and government employees to flee to the mountains by spreading doomsday or end-of-the-world messages.

At least 1,000 minors have also become victims of sexual abuse, Hontiveros said.

Hontiveros detailed the following allegations:

Mass exodus to the mountain: Following an earthquake in February 2019, Quilario coerced thousands of members to relocate to the mountains, claiming it was a form of “heaven” and threatening those who did not comply that they would go to hell.

Child abuse: The cult engaged in child abuse, including rape, sexual violence, and forced marriage perpetrated on minors. Victims have come forward with harrowing stories of abuse.

Armed group: The cult is armed and has been involved in election-related violence, based on video footage sent to Hontiveros.

Financial exploitation: The organization illegally collected a significant portion of government assistance funds (such as 4Ps and senior citizen pensions) from its members, diverting public funds for its activities.

Drug trade: Hontiveros said that she received information that the real and more substantial source of funding of the group is from drugs, with its use of civilians to create a “human shield” to avoid prosecution for drug activities.

Legal mechanisms misused to retain control of minors: The cult uses its resources and influence to manipulate legal processes, such as filing Habeas Corpus cases to regain custody of children who have escaped.

According to the DOJ, these complaints were filed against the 13 Socorro Bayanihan members in June: