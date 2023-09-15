8 cops in Jemboy killing dismissed

People pay respects to 17-year old Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar in his wake in Navotas City on August 11, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Eight police personnel involved in the killing of 17-year-old Jemboy Baltazar have been dismissed due to evidence showing they attempted to escape accountability over the incident.

In a resolution dated September 13 and released Friday, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Brig. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez approved the dismissal of eight police officers due to “substantial evidence” that they were “administratively liable” for Baltazar’s killing in August.

These are Captains Mark Joseph Carpio and Luisito dela Cruz; Executive Master Sgt. Roberto Balais Jr.; Staff Sergeants Antonio Bugayong Jr., Gerry Maliban and Nikko Pines Esquillon; Cpl. Edmard Jake Blanco and Pat. Benedict Mangada.

“The inconsistencies in the affidavits they submitted in the summary hearing proceedings and the one executed on the same day of the incident.. are clear attempts to evade responsibility and accountability for their action,” Nartatez said.

Carpio and dela Cruz were dismissed for serious grave neglect of duty because they did not personally supervise their team during the operation, the resolution read.

Previously, Carpio and another police officer were held in contempt during the Senate’s hearings on the killing of Baltazar after they gave contradictory and evasive statements on whether they saw Baltazar jump into the water.

Baltazar’s companion who was with him at the time of his death, “Sonny Boy,” also told the Senate panel that Carpio ordered him to frame Baltazar as a drug user.

‘Remiss of their duty’

The resolution read: “The cited instances from direct evidence of their failure to supervise the operation hence, there is no iota of doubt, based on the above findings and factual milieu, that respondents PCO (police commissioned officers) were remiss of their duty as immediate supervisors.”

NCRPO spokesperson Lt. Col. Eunice Salas said that the eight cops are given ten days to file a motion for reconsideration.

Once dismissed, the police officers will lose their benefits, and they will be permanently barred from holding any other government positions.

The chief of the Navotas City police, Allan Umipig, was earlier sacked after the Internal Affairs Services of the Philippine National Police found that he gave orders to conceal the involvement of 11 police officers in the fatal shooting of Jemboy.