LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

September 11, 2023 | 8:30am
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness
A general view shows Mayon volcano as it releases white smoke into the air as seen from Legazpi on June 12, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert Level 3 after it showed an “increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption.”

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

MAYON VOLCANO
