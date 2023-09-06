^

Marcos: South China Sea tensions not just a rivalry between two powerful countries

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
September 6, 2023 | 2:58pm
Marcos: South China Sea tensions not just a rivalry between two powerful countries
Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the retreat session at the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta on September 5, 2023.
Mast Irham / Pool / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. called out “misleading narratives” that reduce disputes in the South China Sea to a mere competition between two influential nations. 

“The Philippines firmly rejects misleading narratives that frame the disputes in the South China Sea solely through the lens of strategic competition between two powerful countries,” Marcos said Tuesday during the retreat session of 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Jakarta, Indonesia. 

“This not only denies us our independence and our agency, but it also disregards our own legitimate interests,” he added. 

Marcos did not name the “powerful countries” associated with disputes in the strategic waterway. But superpowers United States and China have repeatedly engaged in a war of words over the South China Sea.

Beijing claims the majority of the South China Sea, including parts that Manila calls the West Philippine Sea, as its own, which an arbitration ruling in 2016 declared has no legal basis. China’s claim of historic sovereignty also overlaps with the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia. 

The United States has challenged China’s territorial claim by stepping up its military activity and naval presence in the region, and bolstering support for Southeast Asian partners such as the Philippines. 

“We once more call upon all parties for self-restraint on activities that complicate disputes in the South China Sea. We must not undermine regional peace, stability, and security,” Marcos said. 

Last month, Chinese coast guard vessels fired water cannons and blocked a Philippine resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal. The incident prevented one of the boats from unloading supplies, and drew condemnation from Philippine allies.

‘Distant reality’

Marcos also said in his speech that the vision for the South China Sea as a “sea of peace, stability, and prosperity” “sadly remains a distant reality.” 

He reiterated that the Philippines will continue to work with countries to foster a rules-based international order, and to uphold and exercise freedom of navigation and overflight in the waterway. 

The chief executive sought the support of other Southeast Asian leaders for the implementation of the guidelines for maritime interaction of the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting. 

Marcos also warned against “hegemonic” ambitions in the South China Sea.

“As tensions and mistrust between the great powers escalate, so, too, does the prospect of miscalculation that threatens to engulf the region, with the severest consequences for all of us,” he said. 

