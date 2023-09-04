^

Headlines

Over half a million people impacted by cyclones, 'habagat' — NDRRMC

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
September 4, 2023 | 11:33am
Over half a million people impacted by cyclones, 'habagat' â�� NDRRMC
Commuters endure heavy flooding along Taft Avenue in Manila following a heavy downpour brought by the southwest monsoon strengthened by exiting Super Typhoon Goring on September 1, 2023.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon intensified by cyclones Hanna and Goring has affected over half a million people in Luzon and Visayas, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Monday.

The heavy rain and strong winds resulting from these weather disturbances have affected around 514,153 people in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Western Visayas. 

Of the affected population, 13,303 individuals remain displaced. 

According to NDRRMC, one person from Western Visayas has been confirmed dead, while authorities are still validating a fatality from CAR. 

Meanwhile, one person from Central Luzon was reportedly injured, and one from Western Visayas is currently missing. 

Nearly 17,000 farmers and fisherfolk have been impacted by the enhanced southwest monsoon, leading to damage amounting to P584.7 million in crops and agricultural infrastructure. 

The preliminary assessment of infrastructure damage stood at P130 million. 

The government has so far provided P33.6 million in assistance to affected residents.

Goring (international name: Saola) and Hanna (international name: Haiku) enhanced the southwest monsoon, leading to heavy rain and gusty conditions. Hanna left the Philippine Area of Responsibility Monday morning. 

vuukle comment

NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOF chief wants tuition-free college education reviewed

DOF chief wants tuition-free college education reviewed

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
The head of the economic team of the Marcos administration is pushing for a review of free college education in state universities...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos off to Jakarta today for ASEAN Summit

President Marcos off to Jakarta today for ASEAN Summit

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
President Marcos will head to Jakarta, Indonesia today to attend the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit and...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Lift or cut rice tariff to bring down prices&rsquo;

‘Lift or cut rice tariff to bring down prices’

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Tariffs on rice imports should either be lifted or reduced instead of imposing a price ceiling as it hurts both consumers...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd flagged over P10 billion unliquidated cash advances

DepEd flagged over P10 billion unliquidated cash advances

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Commission on Audit has flagged the Department of Education over the accumulation of unliquidated cash advances by its...
Headlines
fbtw
Quezon City cops face raps for failure to protect biker in gun-toting incident

Quezon City cops face raps for failure to protect biker in gun-toting incident

21 hours ago
Lawyer Raymond Fortun accused three cops from the Kamuning traffic division of oppression, irregularities in the performance...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
File DQ vs BSKE bets violating poll rules &ndash; Comelec

File DQ vs BSKE bets violating poll rules – Comelec

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
As the filing of certificates of candidacy for the Oct. 30 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections officially ended yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine policy toward US &lsquo;the right thing&rsquo; &ndash; Romualdez

Philippine policy toward US ‘the right thing’ – Romualdez

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
The Philippines’ stepped-up relationship with the United States is the “right thing” and part of the former...
Headlines
fbtw
UK, Philippines joint maritime drills eyed &ndash; Philippine Coast Guard

UK, Philippines joint maritime drills eyed – Philippine Coast Guard

By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
Aside from the US and Japan, the United Kingdom might become the next Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) partner in joint maritime...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;OFW envoy appointment an executive prerogative&rsquo;

‘OFW envoy appointment an executive prerogative’

By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
It is President Marcos’ prerogative to appoint a special envoy for overseas Filipino concerns, according to a Catholic...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with