Typhoon Hanna exits PAR; enhanced 'habagat' brings rain

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Hanna (international name: Haikui) continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing heavy rain and gusty conditions, as it leaves the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

PAGASA reported Monday morning that Hanna was spotted 265 kilometers northwest of Itbayat in Batanes, with peak winds of 120 km per hour and gusts of up to 150 kph.

According to the state weather bureau, the typhoon was exhibiting an “ongoing erratic movement” near the coast of Kaohsiung City in Taiwan.

What to expect

Only Batanes remains under Wind Signal No. 1, according to PAGASA's 5 a.m. bulletin. Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible in the province.

The southwest monsoon enhanced by Hanna will drench the western portion of Luzon and Antique in the next three days.

It will also bring gusty conditions over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, the southern portion of Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian, Kalayaan, and Cuyo Islands, and most of CALABARZON, Bicol Region and Western Visayas.

The southwest monsoon boosted by Hanna and cyclone Goring has affected over half a million people and left two people dead, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported.

Forecast position

Sept. 4, 2023 2:00 PM - 355 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico