^

Headlines

Typhoon Hanna exits PAR; enhanced 'habagat' brings rain

Philstar.com
September 4, 2023 | 8:51am
Typhoon Hanna exits PAR; enhanced 'habagat' brings rain
Satellite image shows Typhoon Hanna on September 4, 2023.
RAMBB

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Hanna (international name: Haikui) continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing heavy rain and gusty conditions, as it leaves the Philippine Area of Responsibility. 

PAGASA reported Monday morning that Hanna was spotted 265 kilometers northwest of Itbayat in Batanes, with peak winds of 120 km per hour and gusts of up to 150 kph.  

According to the state weather bureau, the typhoon was exhibiting an “ongoing erratic movement” near the coast of Kaohsiung City in Taiwan.

What to expect

Only Batanes remains under Wind Signal No. 1, according to PAGASA's 5 a.m. bulletin. Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible in the province. 

The southwest monsoon enhanced by Hanna will drench the western portion of Luzon and Antique in the next three days. 

It will also bring gusty conditions over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, the southern portion of Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian, Kalayaan, and Cuyo Islands, and most of CALABARZON, Bicol Region and Western Visayas.

The southwest monsoon boosted by Hanna and cyclone Goring has affected over half a million people and left two people dead, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported. 

Forecast position

  • Sept. 4, 2023 2:00 PM - 355 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Lift or cut rice tariff to bring down prices&rsquo;

‘Lift or cut rice tariff to bring down prices’

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
Tariffs on rice imports should either be lifted or reduced instead of imposing a price ceiling as it hurts both consumers...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos off to Jakarta today for ASEAN Summit

President Marcos off to Jakarta today for ASEAN Summit

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos will head to Jakarta, Indonesia today to attend the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit and...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd flagged over P10 billion unliquidated cash advances

DepEd flagged over P10 billion unliquidated cash advances

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Commission on Audit has flagged the Department of Education over the accumulation of unliquidated cash advances by its...
Headlines
fbtw
Quezon City cops face raps for failure to protect biker in gun-toting incident

Quezon City cops face raps for failure to protect biker in gun-toting incident

19 hours ago
Lawyer Raymond Fortun accused three cops from the Kamuning traffic division of oppression, irregularities in the performance...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine policy toward US &lsquo;the right thing&rsquo; &ndash; Romualdez

Philippine policy toward US ‘the right thing’ – Romualdez

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The Philippines’ stepped-up relationship with the United States is the “right thing” and part of the former...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CA sets September 13 confirmation of Gibo as DND chief

CA sets September 13 confirmation of Gibo as DND chief

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
The bicameral Commission on Appointments has set Sept. 13 as the new schedule of its confirmation hearing on President Marcos’...
Headlines
fbtw
216 nabbed for poll gun ban violation

216 nabbed for poll gun ban violation

By Gilbert Bayoran | 11 hours ago
At least 216 people were arrested during the first week of the national gun ban implemented by the Commission on Elections...
Headlines
fbtw
BI eases departure requirements for Pinoys with foreign partners

BI eases departure requirements for Pinoys with foreign partners

By Rudy Santos | 11 hours ago
Beginning yesterday, Filipino fiancées, spouses and other partners of foreign nationals holding tourist or other limited...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker: OTOP law meant for MSMEs&rsquo; post-pandemic recovery

Speaker: OTOP law meant for MSMEs’ post-pandemic recovery

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
President Marcos’ signing of Republic Act 11960, or the One Town, One Product Law is a perfect post-COVID pandemic law...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: 'Hanna' to leave PAR late Sunday or early Monday

PAGASA: 'Hanna' to leave PAR late Sunday or early Monday

17 hours ago
In its latest bulletin, PAGASA said that Hanna was spotted 245 kilometers to the northwest of Itbayat in Batanes.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with