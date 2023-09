LIST: Flights canceled on September 1

Rain drops on airplane window taken on Sept. 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Friday announced that several flights have been canceled due to bad weather brought by the enhanced southwest monsoon.

Severe Tropical Storm Hanna (international name: Haikui), Super Typhoon Saola (formerly Goring) and Tropical Storm Kirogi are still strengthening the southwest monsoon (habagat), according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

The following flights have been grounded as of 6:30 a.m. on Friday:

Air Asia (Z2)

Z2 1264/1265 Manila - Hong Kong - Manila

Cathay Pacific (CX)

CX 930 Manila - Hong Kong

CX 918/919 Manila - Hong Kong - Manila

CX 902/903 Manila - Hong Kong - Manila

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 110/111 Manila - Hong Kong - Manila

China Southern Airlines (CZ)

CZ 3091 Canton - Manila

Philippine Airlines (PR)

PR 306/307 Manila - Hong Kong - Manila

PR 300/301 Manila - Hong Kong - Manila

PR 318/319 Manila - Hong Kong - Manila

PR 310/311 Manila - Hong Kong - Manila

PR 330/331 Manila - Xiamen - Manila

PR 356/357 Manila - Jinjiang - Manila

Please refresh this page for updates.