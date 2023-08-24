^

Headlines

Senator pushes for increased PCG funds to enhance West Philippine Sea defense

Philstar.com
August 24, 2023 | 10:49am
Senator pushes for increased PCG funds to enhance West Philippine Sea defense
The Philippine Coast Guard held a send-off ceremony for BRP Cabra and BRP Sindangan, which will patrol the West Philippine Sea and Sulu Sea.
PCG / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Increasing hostilities from Chinese vessels and its threats to the safety of Philippine Coast Guard necessitate greater funding for their intelligence operations, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said.

Hontiveros said that beefing up the PCG’s intelligence funds — discreet funds an agency uses to gather information — would help it better perform its mandate in patrolling the West Philippine Sea.

She said this in her privilege speech on Senate Resolution 744, a recently filed resolution that calls for a Senate inquiry into measures that would strengthen the PCG and improve its role in protecting the country's maritime zones.

Addressing her colleagues, Hontiveros urged them to back the increase of the PCG's funds to be able to “arm them with advanced equipment - such as radar stations, automatic identification systems (AIS) hardware and others.”

This would make it more possible for the country “more effectively hold China accountable for her hostile, aggressive, and illegal actions in the West Philippine Sea," 

Hontiveros also pointed out that despite the PCG facing "a clear and present danger" from Chinese presence in the tense waterways, funding for PCG operations remains limited. 

Since 2009, the PCG has only been receiving P10 million in intelligence funds annually, forcing the agency to rely solely on human intelligence to get up-to-date information.

Hontiveros said it is unacceptable that the PCG is receiving intelligence funds far less than those being received by civilian agencies with no direct relation to national security and protection of Philippine territory.

"I also must stress that the 10 million pesos for intelligence funds is not only for the PCG's duties over the West Philippine Sea, but for the entire coastal areas and waters of the Philippines. Sa napakaraming banta na nararanasan ng Coast Guard, hindi ba dapat na mas malaki naman sa sampung milyon ang maibigay sa kanila?" she said.

Hontiveros added that the Senate should assist the public information efforts of the PCG over Filipinos' lawful claims in the WPS, which are being hampered by a deluge of "orchestrated, pro- Beijing misinformation and propaganda."

"The spreading of lies and online insults by China and their fake news peddlers continues. What's disappointing is that some of our fellow Filipinos are actively undermining our Coast Guard, our Armed Forces of the Philippines, and even our fishermen,” Hontiveros said in Filipino.

"I believe we can shore up even more support for our Philippine Coast Guard, whether on the ground or on social media, so we can seriously defend the Sierra Madre, Ayungin, and the rest of our territories,” the senator added.

PCG Spokesperson Jay Tarriela said this week that China is the only South China Sea claimant that has repeatedly resorted to dangerous acts against Filipinos at sea even as it traverses the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. — Cristina Chi

vuukle comment

PCG
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines rejects China's humanitarian claims in Ayungin mission

Philippines rejects China's humanitarian claims in Ayungin mission

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 19 hours ago
The Philippines on Tuesday completed a resupply mission to the remote outpost in Ayungin Shoal despite attempts by CCG and...
Headlines
fbtw
Migrant workers chief Toots Ople passes away

Migrant workers chief Toots Ople passes away

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
According to the DMW, Ople died at around 1 p.m. “surrounded by her family and loved ones.”
Headlines
fbtw
Anti-trafficking council approves revised departure rules for Filipino travelers

Anti-trafficking council approves revised departure rules for Filipino travelers

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 23 hours ago
The move comes after a series of complaints from travelers who have reported missing their flights or being offloaded due...
Headlines
fbtw
Protect school children from cybercrime, parents urged

Protect school children from cybercrime, parents urged

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 13 hours ago
As classes open this month, global cybersecurity firm Kaspersky reminded Filipino parents to be wary of online dangers that...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Not yet time to lift reduced tariffs&rsquo;

‘Not yet time to lift reduced tariffs’

By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
It is not yet time for the government to lift reduced tariffs on essential commodities like rice, pork, corn and coal even...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines stands to lose P13 billion to illicit vape products

Philippines stands to lose P13 billion to illicit vape products

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
The government could lose an estimated P13.3 billion if the sale of illicit vaporized nicotine or vape products persists,...
Headlines
fbtw

PhilHealth execs’ pay up by 175.72% in 2022 – COA

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
The compensation of top executives of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.increased by 175.72 percent or to P72.244 million in 2022 from P26.202 million in 2021, figures from the Commission on Audit showed.
Headlines
fbtw
OSG exploring legal options on WPS dispute

OSG exploring legal options on WPS dispute

17 hours ago
Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said he formed a panel of “high-caliber” government counsels “to study...
Headlines
fbtw
'Unsafe': Transpo advocates blast plan to merge EDSA bike, motorcycle lanes

'Unsafe': Transpo advocates blast plan to merge EDSA bike, motorcycle lanes

By James Relativo | 18 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) earned the ire of active transport advocates and a commuter group after...
Headlines
fbtw
Pandemic doubled attrition rate of college students &mdash; CHED data

Pandemic doubled attrition rate of college students — CHED data

By Cristina Chi | 19 hours ago
CHED data shared during House budget deliberations on Wednesday show at least 41.16% of students who were sophomores when...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with