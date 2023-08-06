^

Philippines condemns China's use of water cannons at its vessels

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
August 6, 2023 | 10:51am
Handout photo from the Philippine Coast Guard showed a Chinese Coast Guard vessel firing a water cannon.
Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s coast guard and military condemned on Sunday what they called the China Coast Guard’s “dangerous” actions after it fired water cannons at Philippine vessels, the latest of Beijing’s aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea. 

“The Philippine Coast Guard strongly condemns the CCG’s dangerous maneuvers and illegal use of water cannons against the PCG vessels escorting the indigenous boats chartered by the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” the PCG said in a statement. 

The incident happened Saturday as the Coast Guard escorted boats carrying food, water, fuel and other supplies for military personnel stationed on BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal. 

The PCG called on CCG to restrain its forces, respect the sovereign rights of the Philippines in its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, refrain from hampering freedom of navigation, and take appropriate actions against those involved in the incident. 

In a separate statement, the AFP said a second boat was unable to unload supplies and could not complete the rotation and resupply mission following the incident. It called the CCG's actions “excessive and offensive.”

“We call on the China Coast Guard and the Central Military Commission to act with prudence and be responsible in their actions to prevent miscalculations and accidents that will endanger peoples' lives,” the AFP said. 

The PCG and the AFP stressed that China’s latest aggressive maneuvers violated the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award.

Beijing, which claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, continues to ignore the international ruling that invalidated its expansive maritime claims. 

The incident happened a few days after the Senate unanimously adopted a resolution condemning China’s continued harassment of Filipino fishermen and its persistent incursions in the West Philippine Sea.

In July, the Coast Guard reported that Chinese ships shadowed and obstructed its vessels in a support mission. In April, a CCG vessel cut off a Philippine patrol vessel carrying journalists, causing a near-collision.

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES

CHINA

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
US Embassy urged to take stand vs Manila Bay reclamation

US Embassy urged to take stand vs Manila Bay reclamation

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 20 hours ago
Fisherfolk group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas challenged the United States Embassy in Manila to...
Headlines
'Private schools may still implement blended, full distance learning'

‘Private schools may still implement blended, full distance learning’

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Private elementary and high schools may still implement blended or full distance learning in the coming school year (SY),...
Headlines
MMDA to issue notice of violation vs construction firm for blocking traffic

MMDA to issue notice of violation vs construction firm for blocking traffic

By James Relativo | 17 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is set to issue a "notice of violation" against an unnamed construction...
Headlines
MMDA eyes single ticketing system in NCR by September

MMDA eyes single ticketing system in NCR by September

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is eyeing to implement the single ticketing system in Metro Manila next mo...
Headlines
Cebuana among 10 youth who had lunch with Pope

Cebuana among 10 youth who had lunch with Pope

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
A Catholic devotee from Cebu was among the 10 young people who had lunch with Pope Francis in Lisbon, Portugal, where the...
Headlines
Latest
abtest
DOLE prepares for impact of AI automation in workplaces

DOLE prepares for impact of AI automation in workplaces

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment has started preparing for the possible impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the...
Headlines
Courts adjust health protocols

Courts adjust health protocols

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
New health protocols on court operations have been released following the nationwide lifting of the state of public health...
Headlines
Canada intent on increasing Indo-Pacific presence – DND

Canada intent on increasing Indo-Pacific presence – DND

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
The government of Canada is intent on increasing its presence in the Indo-Pacific region, the Department of National Defense...
Headlines
'You've been pwned': News website gets hacked; replaced with cat memes, offensive content

'You've been pwned': News website gets hacked; replaced with cat memes, offensive content

By James Relativo | 18 hours ago
A Manila-based media organization's website was attacked by hackers on Saturday, with perpetuators lacing it with profanity...
Headlines
