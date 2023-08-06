Philippines condemns China's use of water cannons at its vessels

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s coast guard and military condemned on Sunday what they called the China Coast Guard’s “dangerous” actions after it fired water cannons at Philippine vessels, the latest of Beijing’s aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea.

“The Philippine Coast Guard strongly condemns the CCG’s dangerous maneuvers and illegal use of water cannons against the PCG vessels escorting the indigenous boats chartered by the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” the PCG said in a statement.

The incident happened Saturday as the Coast Guard escorted boats carrying food, water, fuel and other supplies for military personnel stationed on BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

The PCG called on CCG to restrain its forces, respect the sovereign rights of the Philippines in its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, refrain from hampering freedom of navigation, and take appropriate actions against those involved in the incident.

In a separate statement, the AFP said a second boat was unable to unload supplies and could not complete the rotation and resupply mission following the incident. It called the CCG's actions “excessive and offensive.”

“We call on the China Coast Guard and the Central Military Commission to act with prudence and be responsible in their actions to prevent miscalculations and accidents that will endanger peoples' lives,” the AFP said.

The PCG and the AFP stressed that China’s latest aggressive maneuvers violated the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award.

Beijing, which claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, continues to ignore the international ruling that invalidated its expansive maritime claims.

The incident happened a few days after the Senate unanimously adopted a resolution condemning China’s continued harassment of Filipino fishermen and its persistent incursions in the West Philippine Sea.

In July, the Coast Guard reported that Chinese ships shadowed and obstructed its vessels in a support mission. In April, a CCG vessel cut off a Philippine patrol vessel carrying journalists, causing a near-collision.