Cory Aquino remembered on her 14th death anniversary

Philstar.com
August 1, 2023 | 5:42pm
Family and supporters of former president Corazon "Cory" Aquino commemorated her 14th death anniversary at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque City on August 1, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Several relatives and supporters gathered to remember former President Corazon "Cory" Aquino's passing fourteen years ago on Tuesday morning, August 1.

A holy Mass was held to commemorate the life of the democracy icon, which the presiding priest said serves as an "assurance that people will live out Cory's life of service and sacrifice for God and nation."

Aquino's eldest daughter Ballsy Aquino-Cruz and her fourth child Viel Aquino-Dee were present at her burial place at the Manila Memorial Park, Parañaque City. Her husband, former senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr., and her son, former president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III are buried next to each other in Cory's tomb.

Former actress Kris Aquino, Cory and Ninoy's youngest child, was not present during the gathering as she currently stays in California for medical treatments. 

Those in attendance during the memorial ceremony placed yellow flowers at Cory's tomb's columns in honor of the 11th Philippine president.

Prior to serving as the first female Philippine president, Cory played a significant role in the 1986 People Power Revolution that led to the overthrow of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. to leadership.

On Aug. 1, 2009, Cory passed away due to colon cancer. —Intern, Bless Aubrey Ogerio

