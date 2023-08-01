Family, friends pay tribute to FVR on first death anniversary

Family of the late former president Fidel Ramos marks his first death anniversary at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Monday, July 31.

MANILA, Philippines — Relatives and friends of late former president Fidel "FVR" Ramos commemorated his first death anniversary on Monday through a gathering and tribute.

A liturgy was held at his tomb at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, attended by his widow former First Lady Amelita Ramos, as well as their children, grandchildren and other family members.

Friends from the military and private sector, as well as previous Cabinet officials, graced the comemmoration.

After the mass, a short private gathering was held.

Ramos, the 12th president of the Philippines, passed away on July 31 last year at the age of 94 due to complications related to COVID-19. He is fondly referred to by his initials "FVR."

Prior to his presidency, Ramos served in the Philippine Civic Action Group during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952 and the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1968 as a military commander. He also served as Chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Secretary of National Defense during the administration of late President Corazon Aquino.

From 1946 to 1954, he fought in Luzon against Hukbong Bayan Laban sa Hapon (commonly known as Hukbalahap or the People's Army Against Japan).

One of Ramos' accomplishments during his six years as president from 1992 to 1998 was the agreement on peace that was signed on Sept. 2, 1996, between the government and the Muslim separatist movement Moro National Liberation Front. — intern, Bless Aubrey Ogerio