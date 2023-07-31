^

LRT-1, LRT-2 fare hike set August 2, ticket prices announced

Philstar.com
July 31, 2023 | 2:21pm
LRT-1, LRT-2 fare hike set August 2, ticket prices announced
Passengers exit an LRT-2 coach at the Recto station in Manila in this file photo. The Department of Transportation said yesterday minimum boarding fee for LRT-1 and LRT-2 would be raised to P13.29 from P11, and P1.21 per kilometer from the current P1 per kilometer.
Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines— The Department of Transportation (DOTr) approved petitions to increase ticket prices at the Light Rail Transit Lines 1 and 2 (LRT-1 and LRT-2), which will be implemented on Wednesday.

Single-journey tickets at LRT-1 and LRT-2 will now cost at least P15 each. With an additional P1.21 per km, ticket prices can reach up to P35 per ticket. 

LRT-1 fare matrix for single-journey cards.
Light Rail Manila Corporation
LRT-1 fare matrix for stored-value cards.
Light Rail Manila Corporation

Meanwhile, stored-value cards, otherwise known as Beep cards, will be priced at a minimum of P13.29 and a maximum of P35. This is a P2.29 increase from the previous price of P11.

Traveling through LRT-1 from Baclaran to Roosevelt will cost P35 for both single-journey tickets and stored-value cards. 

On the other hand, LRT-2, will implement a different fare matrix.

An end-to-end ride from Recto to Antipolo will cost P33 for Beep card owners and P35 for those using single-journey tickets.

Senior citizens, persons with disabilities and students may still avail of their 20 percent discount for single-journey tickets at LRT-1 and LRT-2. 

The fare hikes for both transit lines will be used to improve services, amenities and technical capacities, DOTr Railways Assistant Secretary Jorjette Aquino said in a statement on June 19. 

“We are aiming to make our rail services more accessible, convenient, and efficient for commuters,” Aquino said.

Light Rail Manila Corporation (LMRC), LRT-1’s private operator, said this fair hike is necessary for the company’s deficits to decrease. Currently, LMRC has reported a P1.46 billion deficit. They claimed that the deficit may further rise to P5.7 billion in two years.

The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA), a government-owned operator, expects an additional P114 million revenue from the fare hike. LRTA plans to use P110 million or 97% of the additional revenue for maintenance, repairs and other expenses.

The last fare hike for transit lines was in 2015, according to DOTr. —Intern, Dominique Nicole Flores

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

DOTR

LRT-1

LRT-2
