'Cam Sur to Albay': PNR route from Naga-Ligao resumes operations starting July 31

James Relativo - Philstar.com
July 27, 2023 | 6:39pm
'Cam Sur to Albay': PNR route from Naga-Ligao resumes operations starting July 31
Composite photo shows the PNR's Ligao and Naga stations
Released / Philippine National Railways

MANILA, Philippines — More Bicolanos could ride the Philippine National Railways starting on Monday as the Naga-Ligao route is once again expected to be operational — with the PNR linking the southern Luzon provinces of Camarines Sur and Albay.

It could be remembered that the PNR suspended its Naga-Legazpi route last April 2017 due to the lack of rolling stock.

"The Philippine National Railways (PNR) will once again operate the Naga-Ligao train route starting Monday, July 31," said the railway's communications group in Filipino this Thursday.

"The train will have two trips every day in the aforementioned route. It will run through 67 kilometers worth of rail."

 

 

The route is part of the Bicol Commuter service. However, many parts of the said line are either suspended or outrightly discontinued.

Currently, only the Naga-Sipocot route is operational within the said commuter service.

PNR's first trip from Ligao City, Albay to Naga, Camarines Sur will start from 5:30 a.m. It will be followed by a second trip from Naga to Ligao at around 5:30 p.m.

"There would be more trips in the said line should the passenger of passengers increase," continued the state-run PNR.

A total of 9 stations

Expected travel time in the said route is around two hours and 11 minutes using a Diesel Hydraulic Locomotive (DHL), which includes a five passenger coaches that could carry up to 1,300 commuters.

Nine stations would then be operational to serve the public in different parts of Albay and Camarines Sur namely: Naga, Pili, Baao, Iriga, Bato, Matacon, Polangui, Oas and Ligao.

Fare starts at around P15 after the first station. However, a passenger could pay up to P105 if he or she wishes to ride from end to end.

While the wearing of face masks is now optional across all public transportations, eating and drinking are still prohibited inside.

Creation of new rail systems

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his last State of the Nation Address (SONA) promised the strengthening of the railway sector, including the creation of new rail systems across the country.

This includes new rail projects under Marcos Jr.'s administration spanning over 1,000 kilometers.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista earlier announced the revival of the PNR North Long Haul and Panay Railway, alongside the creation of the North Mindanao Railway and the San Mateo Railway that connects the LRT-2 with the municipalities of San Mateo and Rodriguez in the Rizal province.

ALBAY

CAMARINES SUR

LIGAO

NAGA

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL RAILWAY

RAILWAY SYSTEM
