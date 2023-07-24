Marcos highlights 'connectivity', leaves out other transpo issues

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (C) arrives to deliver his speech during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on July 24, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — In a move to foster economic growth and development, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. unveiled the government’s plans to enhance the nation's infrastructure and connectivity during the second State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The “Luzon Spine Expressway Networks Program” was one of the major highlights of the address, covering a distance of 1,200 kilometers, that will not only connect the three main islands but also link potential sites of economic importance.

The program also aims to reduce travel time from Ilocos to Bicol significantly, cutting it down from 20 hours to just nine hours.

The government also laid out its vision for the "Mega Bridge Program," which will see the construction of 12 bridges totaling 90 kilometers.

Through the “Mega Bridge Master Plan Project,” bridges will connect islands separated by water bodies.

“The project includes the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge, each spanning 32 kilometers, and also the Samal Island- Davao City connector bridge,” Marcos said.

In terms of road development, as of June this year, the government showcased its commitment to progress.

“We have constructed, maintained, and upgraded more than 4,000 kilometers of roads and around 500 bridges across the country,” the President said.

Furthermore, crucial airport and port development projects have reached completion, propelling the nation's connectivity to new heights.

Some noteworthy achievements include the passenger terminal buildings of Clark Airport and the Port of Calapan.

Railway projects also took center stage in the SONA, with the announcement of several initiatives totaling over 1,000 kilometers in length.

“Notably, the southern leg of the North-South Commuter Railway System is now in full swing. In a few years, travel from Pampanga to Laguna will be reduced from four hours to just two,” Marcos added.

According to the president, inter-modal connectivity between roads, bridges and mass transportation will also be a consideration to connect vital economic markets such as agriculture hubs, tourism sites, and key business districts.

Issues left out: Fare hikes, PUV modernization

During his first year in office, President Marcos' transportation policies have drawn public interest and concern, with critics voicing the exclusion of the poorest sectors of society.

The impending LRT-1 and LRT-2 fare hikes this coming August were left unmentioned in his SONA speech, this while a petition for an increase in MRT-3 fares had been refiled by the Department of Transportation this month.

Stakeholders have earlier questioned the move to decrease the subsidy for three of Metro Manila's major railway systems even after the Congress already approved the 2023 budget.

The head of state also left out the controversial PUV modernization program out of his SONA speech, this as the transport group MANIBELA started its nationwide three-day transport strike today against jeepney and UV Express phaseout.

Marcos was likewise mum about the growing need of active transport since the COVID-19 pandemic, with many cyclists clamoring for more bike lanes to protect them from road hazards.

Earlier this month, members of the Make It Safer Movement staged a "ride protests" after talks with Ayala Land, Inc. on proposed safety interventions in the Makati Central Business District went sour. — Intern, Sheila May Balagan and Philstar.com/James Relativo