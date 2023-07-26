Walang pasok: Class, govâ€™t work suspensions for July 26 due to â€˜Egay'

Walang pasok: Class, gov’t work suspensions for July 26 due to ‘Egay'

Pedestrians and motorists endure heavy flooding at the corner of Taft and U. N. Avenues in Manila due to torrential downpour brought by the enhanced southwest monsoon on Friday July 14, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units (LGU) announced a suspension of classes and work on Wednesday, July 26, due to the inclement weather brought on by Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri.)

As of 11 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that typhoon Egay, maintained its strength. It has also made its landfall over Dalupiri Island in Cagayan province.

The state weather bureau retained the Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over Metro Manila, which automatically suspended classes up to Senior High School, in accordance with the DepEd Order No. 37, s. 2022.

The local government units suspended classes and work for Wednesday:

Metro Manila

Malabon - All levels in public, private schools

Muntinlupa - All levels in public, private schools

Pasig City - All levels in public, private schools

Pateros - All levels in public, private schools

Taguig City - All levels in public, private schools

Caloocan - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools

Valenzuela - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools

Navotas - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools

Quezon City - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools

Marikina - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools

Manila - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools

San Juan - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools

Mandaluyong - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools

Makati - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools

Pasay - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools

Paranaque - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools

Las Piñas - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools

Luzon

Abra - All levels in public, private schools

Baguio City - All levels in public, private schools

Kalinga - All levels in public, private schools

Ilocos Sur – All levels in public, private schools, including work in government offices

Pangasinan - All levels in public, private schools

Cagayan Valley– Public, All levels in public, private schools, including work in government offices

Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija - All levels in public, private schools

Cordon, Isabela - All levels in public, private schools

Echague, Isabela - All levels in public, private schools

Santiago, Isabela - All levels in public, private schools

Quirino - All levels in public, private schools

Angeles City, Pampanga - All levels in public, private schools

Baliwag City, Bulacan - All levels in public, private schools

Baler, Aurora - All levels in public, private schools, including government and private offices

Maria Aurora, Aurora - All levels in public, private schools

Zambales - All levels in public, private schools, including government and private offices

Amadeo, Cavite - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools

Imus, Cavite - All levels in public, private schools

Kawit, Cavite - All levels in public, private schools

Laguna - All levels in public, private schools

Montalban, Rizal - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools

Sta. Cruz, Occidental Mindoro - All levels in public, private schools

Visayas

Bacolod, Negros Occidental - All levels in public, private schools

The Supreme Court also announced that the following courts have suspended work on Tuesday:

Appari-Calayan, Cagayan Municipal Trial Court

Lingayen, Pangasinan Hall of Justice

Cordon-Dinapigue, Isabela Municipal Trial Court and Regional Trial Court

Ramon-San Isidro, Isabela Municipal Trial Court and Regional Trial Court

All courts in Baguio City

All courts in La Trinidad, Benguet

All courts in La Union

All courts in Pangasinan

All courts in the Fourth District of Nueva Ecija

All offices at the Bulwagan ng Katarungan, Burgos, Pangasinan

Balanga City Municipal Circuit Trial Courts and Regional Trial Courts

Orani-Samal Municipal Circuit Trial Court

Bagac-Morong Municipal Circuit Trial Courts

Abucay Municipal Circuit Trial Court

Orion-Pilar Municipal Circuit Trial Court

Mariveles, Bataan Municipal Trial Court and Regional Trial Court

Limay, Bataan Municipal Trial Court

All courts in Nueva Vizcaya

Tuguegarao City Municipal Trial Court in Cities

Please refresh this page for updates.

—Intern, Bless Aubrey Ogerio