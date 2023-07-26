Walang pasok: Class, govâ€™t work suspensions for July 26 due to â€˜Egay'

^

Walang pasok: Class, gov’t work suspensions for July 26 due to ‘Egay'

July 26, 2023 | 12:10pm
Pedestrians and motorists endure heavy flooding at the corner of Taft and U. N. Avenues in Manila due to torrential downpour brought by the enhanced southwest monsoon on Friday July 14, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units (LGU) announced a suspension of classes and work on Wednesday, July 26, due to the inclement weather brought on by Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri.)

As of 11 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that typhoon Egay, maintained its strength. It has also made its landfall over Dalupiri Island in Cagayan province.

The state weather bureau retained the Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over Metro Manila, which automatically suspended classes up to Senior High School, in accordance with the DepEd Order No. 37, s. 2022.

The local government units suspended classes and work for Wednesday:

Metro Manila

  • Malabon - All levels in public, private schools
  • Muntinlupa - All levels in public, private schools
  • Pasig City - All levels in public, private schools
  • Pateros - All levels in public, private schools
  • Taguig City - All levels in public, private schools
  • Caloocan - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools
  • Valenzuela - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools
  • Navotas - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools
  • Quezon City - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools
  • Marikina - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools
  • Manila - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools
  • San Juan - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools
  • Mandaluyong - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools
  • Makati - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools
  • Pasay - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools
  • Paranaque - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools
  • Las Piñas - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools

Luzon

  • Abra - All levels in public, private schools
  • Baguio City - All levels in public, private schools
  • Kalinga - All levels in public, private schools
  • Ilocos Sur – All levels in public, private schools, including work in government offices
  • Pangasinan - All levels in public, private schools
  • Cagayan Valley– Public, All levels in public, private schools, including work in government offices
  • Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija - All levels in public, private schools
  • Cordon, Isabela - All levels in public, private schools
  • Echague, Isabela - All levels in public, private schools
  • Santiago, Isabela - All levels in public, private schools
  • Quirino - All levels in public, private schools
  • Angeles City, Pampanga - All levels in public, private schools
  • Baliwag City, Bulacan - All levels in public, private schools
  • Baler, Aurora -  All levels in public, private schools, including government and private offices
  • Maria Aurora, Aurora -  All levels in public, private schools
  • Zambales -  All levels in public, private schools, including government and private offices
  • Amadeo, Cavite - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools
  • Imus, Cavite - All levels in public, private schools
  • Kawit, Cavite - All levels in public, private schools
  • Laguna - All levels in public, private schools
  • Montalban, Rizal - Pre-school to senior high in public, private schools
  • Sta. Cruz, Occidental Mindoro - All levels in public, private schools

Visayas

  • Bacolod, Negros Occidental - All levels in public, private schools

The Supreme Court also announced that the following courts have suspended work on Tuesday:

  • Appari-Calayan, Cagayan Municipal Trial Court
  • Lingayen, Pangasinan Hall of Justice
  • Cordon-Dinapigue, Isabela Municipal Trial Court and Regional Trial Court
  • Ramon-San Isidro, Isabela Municipal Trial Court and Regional Trial Court
  • All courts in Baguio City
  • All courts in La Trinidad, Benguet
  • All courts in La Union
  • All courts in Pangasinan
  • All courts in the Fourth District of Nueva Ecija
  • All offices at the Bulwagan ng Katarungan, Burgos, Pangasinan
  • Balanga City Municipal Circuit Trial Courts and Regional Trial Courts
  • Orani-Samal Municipal Circuit Trial Court
  • Bagac-Morong Municipal Circuit Trial Courts
  • Abucay Municipal Circuit Trial Court
  • Orion-Pilar Municipal Circuit Trial Court
  • Mariveles, Bataan Municipal Trial Court and Regional Trial Court
  • Limay, Bataan Municipal Trial Court
  • All courts in Nueva Vizcaya
  • Tuguegarao City Municipal Trial Court in Cities

Please refresh this page for updates.

—Intern, Bless Aubrey Ogerio

