Signal No. 4 still up in some northern Luzon areas due to 'Egay'

Itawes Bridge, which connects Piat and Tuao towns in Cagayan, is currently impassable due to the flooding brought by Typhoon Egay.

Manila, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 remains hoisted in several areas in northern Luzon as Typhoon Egay wobbles over the waters near Fuga Island.

In its 8 a.m. cyclone bulletin, Egay was seen over the coastal waters of Aparri (Fuga Island), Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per near the center and gustiness of up to 240 kph.

It is moving west southwestward at 15 kph.

PAGASA said that Egay may exhibit trochoidal or wobbling motion while in the vicinity of the Babuyan Islands in the next six hours.

"As such, a landfall over northwestern Cagayan is not ruled out," PAGASA said.

The state weather bureau hoisted tropical cyclone warning signals in the following areas:

Signal No. 4

northern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Camalaniugan, Santa Praxedes) including Babuyan Islands

northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Santa Marcela)

northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Burgos, Bangui, Dumalneg, Pagudpud, Adams, Pasuquin, Vintar, Bacarra)

Residents in these areas should be prepared for typhoon-force winds ranging from 118 to 184 kph within the next 12 hours, which could pose a significant to severe threat to life and property.

Signal No. 3

Batanes

rest of Cagayan

rest of Apayao

northern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, Pinukpuk, Balbalan)

northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lagayan, Lacub, Danglas, Bangued, La Paz, San Juan, Dolores, Tayum, Lagangilang, Malibcong, Licuan-Baay, Peñarrubia, Pidigan, Langiden, San Quintin, Bucay, San Isidro, Sallapadan)

rest of Ilocos Norte, and the northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Magsingal, San Juan, Cabugao, Sinait, San Vicente, Santo Domingo, San Ildefonso, Bantay, Santa Catalina, City of Vigan, Caoayan, Santa, Nagbukel, Narvacan)

Signal No. 2

Isabela

rest of Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

rest of Abra

rest of Ilocos Sur

La Union

northern and western portions of Pangasinan (Sison, San Jacinto, Pozorrubio, San Fabian, Dagupan City, Calasiao, Binmaley, Lingayen, Bugallon, Mabini, Labrador, Infanta, Dasol, Burgos, Agno, City of Alaminos, Sual, Anda, Bolinao, Bani, San Manuel, Binalonan, Laoac, Manaoag, Mangaldan, Mapandan, Santa Barbara, San Nicolas)

Residents in these areas may experience gale-force winds ranging from 62 to 88 kph within the next 24 hours, posing a potential minor to moderate threat to life and property.

Signal No. 1

Aurora

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

rest of Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bulacan

Zambales

Bataan

Metro Manila

Rizal

Cavite

Laguna

northern portion of Batangas (Talisay, City of Tanauan, Santo Tomas, Balete, Malvar, Lipa City)

northern and central portion of Quezon (Pitogo, Calauag, Infanta, Lopez, Guinayangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Padre Burgos, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Tagkawayan, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Lucban, Sampaloc, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Sariaya, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio) including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

northern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, Caramoan, Cabusao, Sipocot, Garchitorena, Ragay, Del Gallego, Calabanga, Presentacion, Lupi)

northern portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Caramoran)

Rainfall

PAGASA issued issued the following heavy rainfall warnings:

Above 200 mm: northwestern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, northern portion of Apayao, Abra, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur

100-200 mm: Batanes, northeastern and central portions of Cagayan, rest of Apayao, western portion of Kalinga, western portion of Mountain Province, Benguet and La Union

50-100 mm: rest of Cagayan, rest of Kalinga, rest of Mountain Province, western portion of Ifugao, western portion of Nueva Vizcaya, Pangasinan and Zambales.

Residents in elevated or mountainous areas are urged to be vigilant, as flooding and rain-induced landslides are highly likely, especially in regions identified as highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

PAGASA said the southwest monsoon, enhanced by Egay, will continue to bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of central Luzon, southern Luzon and Visayas in the next three days.

The typhoon is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning. — Kristine Daguno-Bersamina