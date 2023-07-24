Among achievements in 2023 SONA: Upskilling of seafarers, scientists coming home

The Maritime Industry Authority held its first oath-taking ceremony for new Marine Deck and Engineer Officers into their new official ranks on March 23, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. touted the upskilling of Filipino seafarers in his second State of the Nation Address, saying this will help them keep up with the global shipping industry’s green transition—this while the need to train on handling alternative fuels remains a challenge.

Among the achievements Marcos highlighted in his second SONA is the strengthening of maritime education in the Philippines, which he said will “progress and solidify our country’s position as a ‘global maritime hub’, through the steady supply of competent Filipino seafarers to foreign merchant marine vessels.”

He added that with this, the European Union’s recognition of Filipino seafarers’ standards of training “has, after 17 years, finally been resolved.”

According to scientists and experts, emissions from the shipping industry—which carries around 90% of global trade while emitting around one billion tons of greenhouse gases yearly—must be halved by 2030, to reach net zero emissions by 2050 and meet the objective of keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

However, a 2022 report by the Maritime Just Transition Task Force pointed out the lack of competent trainers and shortage of experienced seafarers as the main barriers of the greening of the shipping industry.

In preparation for the decarbonization of the shipping industry, seafarers will need adequate skills and training to operate new technology and to handle alternative fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen, which come with more serious safety challenges than conventional fuels.

Return of experts

Marcos also pushed for the promotion of “a culture of innovation, working hand-in-glove with a culture of entrepreneurship,” with research and development at the foundation of this thrust.

In line with this, the Marcos Jr. administration has made available science and technology-related scholarships from from high school to graduate school.

The president added that 44 Filipino scientists also went back home under the Balik-Scientist program, a “brain gain” project under the Department of Science and Technology where the government arrangers for Filipino scientists, technology experts and specialists to return to the Philippines and work here.

The returning scientists will “undertake research in various priority fields, and will be supported by upgraded facilities and R&D funding,” Marcoss said.

This program started in 1975, while former President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Balik Scientist Act which provides more incentives such as tax and duty exemptions in the import of scientific equipment, tax-free allowances, and free medical and accident insurance to returning experts.

Just last month, the Philippines launched two additional satellites into space. “Together with the first satellite, they will track weather, predict storms, evaluate soil and water supply, analyze shifts in population, and be used for traffic management, geo-hazard mapping and risk assessment, including security and defense,” Marcos said.

“Science, technology and innovation will drive the quality and competitiveness of our workforce, as well as our manufacturing, export, creative, and service industries, in existing markets and in new ones waiting to be explored,” the president added. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico