'Dodong', 'habagat' affect over 1,600 Filipinos â€” NDRRMC

'Dodong', 'habagat' affect over 1,600 Filipinos — NDRRMC

Pedestrians wade in flood waters at the corner of Taft and U. N. Avenues in Manila following a heavy downpour on Sunday night on July 10, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The combined effects of the southwest monsoon and Tropical Storm Dodong (international name: Talim) have affected more than 1,600 people in Luzon and Visayas, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Sunday.

The NDRRMC said in its bulletin that the two weather disturbances have affected 1,638 individuals from Ilocos region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Western Visayas. Majority of the affected residents sought temporary shelter in evacuation centers.

Rain from the southwest monsoon and Dodong triggered four landslides and 29 flooding events in Luzon.

The government has so far provided P267,338 in assistance to affected residents.

State weather bureau PAGASA earlier said that southwest monsoon or habagat will continue to bring rain to parts of the country, and may trigger floods and landslides.

Dodong left the Philippine area of responsibility Saturday. PAGASA weather specialist Daniel James Villamil said the cyclone is not directly affecting any parts of the country. — Gaea Katreena Cabico