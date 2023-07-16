^

Headlines

'Habagat' to trigger rain; floods, landslides likely

Philstar.com
July 16, 2023 | 10:09am
'Habagat' to trigger rain; floods, landslides likely
Pedestrians wade in flood waters at the corner of Taft and U. N. Avenues in Manila following a heavy downpour on Sunday night on July 10, 2023. SPedestrians wade in flood waters at the corner of Taft and U. N. Avenues in Manila following a heavy downpour on Sunday night on July 10, 2023.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon or habagat will continue to bring heavy rain to parts of the country, and may trigger floods and landslides, state weather bureau PAGASA said Sunday. 

PAGASA said that monsoon rain will affect Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Palawan. 

The southwest monsoon will also dump occasional rain on Metro Manila, Western Visayas, La Union, Pangasinan, Benguet, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, and the rest of Mimaropa. 

PAGASA warned that floods or landslides due to scattered to widespread rain may occur in those areas. 

Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon will experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon. Mindanao and the rest of Visayas will have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to habagat or localized thunderstorms. 

Tropical Storm Dodong (international name: Talim) left the Philippine area of responsibility Saturday. PAGASA weather specialist Daniel James Villamil said the cyclone is not directly affecting any parts of the country. 

Weather forecasters are monitoring a cloud cluster east of Mindanao. 

“We’re not discounting the possibility that the cloud cluster will become a low pressure area in the next few days,” Villamil said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
