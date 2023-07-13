LIST: Canceled flights for July 13 due to bad weather

MANILA, Philippines — Airport officials announced the cancellation of ten domestic flights for the rest of Thursday due to bad weather caused by the low pressure area and the southwest monsoon.

According to the Manila International Airport Authority, which has jurisdiction over the four terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the following flights have been canceled:

AirSWIFT (T6)

T6126/127 Manila-El Nido-Manila

T6 142/143 Manila-El Nido-Manila

T6 146/147 Manila-El Nido-Manila

T6 543 Busuanga-Manila

T6 114 Manila-El Nido

T6 122 Manila-El Nido

T6 149 El Nido-Manila

Please refresh this page for updates.