LIST: Canceled flights for July 13 due to bad weather

Philstar.com
July 13, 2023 | 3:44pm
LIST: Canceled flights for July 13 due to bad weather
This undated file photo shows the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Airport officials announced the cancellation of ten domestic flights for the rest of Thursday due to bad weather caused by the low pressure area and the southwest monsoon.

According to the Manila International Airport Authority, which has jurisdiction over the four terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the following flights have been canceled:

AirSWIFT (T6)

  • T6126/127 Manila-El Nido-Manila
  • T6 142/143 Manila-El Nido-Manila
  • T6 146/147 Manila-El Nido-Manila
  • T6 543 Busuanga-Manila
  • T6 114 Manila-El Nido
  • T6 122 Manila-El Nido
  • T6 149 El Nido-Manila

 

Please refresh this page for updates. 

