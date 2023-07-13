LPA, 'habagat' to dump rain to most parts of Philippines

Satellite image as of 7:30 a.m. on July 13, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in various areas of the country due to a low pressure area and the southwest monsoon, PAGASA said Thursday.

Weather forecaster Patrick Del Mundo said the LPA spotted 295 kilometers east of Infanta in Quezon province is not likely to develop into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours. But the weather disturbance may approach Aurora, Quezon province, and Camarines Norte.

The state weather bureau said that residents of Luzon, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the combined effects of the LPA and southwest monsoon.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon will bring isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to Davao region and SOCCSKSARGEN.

PAGASA warned that heavy rain may trigger flash floods or landslides.

Heavy rain triggered floods and caused traffic congestion in Metro Manila Wednesday. — Gaea Katreena Cabico