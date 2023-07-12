Government can still tap P15 billion calamity fund this year

Raindrops fall on the window of a building in Ortigas, Pasig City on May 19, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The government can still tap nearly P15 billion in calamity funds to finance various disaster relief operations for the second semester of the year.

Data from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) showed the government tapped the national disaster risk reduction and management fund (NDRRMF), commonly known as the calamity fund, last month, releasing some P3.53 billion.

The amount brought to P8.44 billion the total calamity fund released for the first half of 2023.

This means the remaining calamity fund stands at P14.77 billion, which the government can utilize for various disaster relief operations until yearend.

Total allocation for the year as approved under the 2023 budget is P23.21 billion.

For June alone, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) received P2.66 billion.

Of the amount, P1 billion was allocated for the replenishment of its quick response funds (QRFs) intended for other types of calamity-related infrastructure projects, excluding damaged bridges and school buildings.

The law provides that first-response agencies are allocated QRFs in their annual budget.

Once the QRF of any agency reaches 50 percent or lower, it can request replenishment from the DBM.

The QRF is used for the reconstruction, rehabilitation or repair of damaged roads, bridges and buildings, among others, after every calamity.

It is also used to provide immediate relief to affected Filipinos in certain areas.

Another P876.59 million was released to the DPWH to cover funding requirements for the rehabilitation of flood control projects in Cebu.

Another P498.88 million was intended to fund a similar undertaking in Bohol.

The remaining P283.32 million was earmarked for the repair and restoration of slope protection along national road projects in Southern Leyte.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development secured P875 million to replenish its QRFs.

For the six-month period, nearly 60 percent of the total calamity fund released went to the DPWH at P5.03 billion.

Other top recipients include the DSWD with P1.75 billion and the Department of Agriculture with P1 billion.

The remaining calamity funds were disbursed to the Departments of Science and Technology, Defense and Transportation, as well as Philippine Ports Authority.

Last year, a total of P18 billion in calamity funds was released to various government agencies for disaster response.

Calamity funds are used to cover the construction and rehabilitation of various infrastructure affected by typhoons and other calamities.