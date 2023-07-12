^

Headlines

Government can still tap P15 billion calamity fund this year

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
July 12, 2023 | 12:00am
Government can still tap P15 billion calamity fund this year
Raindrops fall on the window of a building in Ortigas, Pasig City on May 19, 2023.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The government can still tap nearly P15 billion in calamity funds to finance various disaster relief operations for the second semester of the year.

Data from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) showed the government tapped the national disaster risk reduction and management fund (NDRRMF), commonly known as the calamity fund, last month, releasing some P3.53 billion.

The amount brought to P8.44 billion the total calamity fund released for the first half of 2023.

This means the remaining calamity fund stands at P14.77 billion, which the government can utilize for various disaster relief operations until yearend.

Total allocation for the year as approved under the 2023 budget is P23.21 billion.

For June alone, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) received P2.66 billion.

Of the amount, P1 billion was allocated for the replenishment of its quick response funds (QRFs) intended for other types of calamity-related infrastructure projects, excluding damaged bridges and school buildings.

The law provides that first-response agencies are allocated QRFs in their annual budget.

Once the QRF of any agency reaches 50 percent or lower, it can request replenishment from the DBM.

The QRF is used for the reconstruction, rehabilitation or repair of damaged roads, bridges and buildings, among others, after every calamity.

It is also used to provide immediate relief to affected Filipinos in certain areas.

Another P876.59 million was released to the DPWH to cover funding requirements for the rehabilitation of flood control projects in Cebu.

Another P498.88 million was intended to fund a similar undertaking in Bohol.

The remaining P283.32 million was earmarked for the repair and restoration of slope protection along national road projects in Southern Leyte.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development secured P875 million to replenish its QRFs.

For the six-month period, nearly 60 percent of the total calamity fund released went to the DPWH at P5.03 billion.

Other top recipients include the DSWD with P1.75 billion and the Department of Agriculture with P1 billion.

The remaining calamity funds were disbursed to the Departments of Science and Technology, Defense and Transportation, as well as Philippine Ports Authority.

Last year, a total of P18 billion in calamity funds was released to various government agencies for disaster response.

Calamity funds are used to cover the construction and rehabilitation of various infrastructure affected by typhoons and other calamities.

CALAMITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Frasco going on family leave

Frasco going on family leave

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Has the controversy over the discredited promotional video for the “Love the Philippines” tourism rebranding campaign...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos in Sudan advised to leave immediately

Filipinos in Sudan advised to leave immediately

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
Filipinos in Sudan are advised to leave that country immediately to ensure their safety as the United Nations warned that...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT: Frasco filed for leave long before 'Love' launch

DOT: Frasco filed for leave long before 'Love' launch

By Rosette Adel | 8 hours ago
The Department of Tourism’s Office of Public Affairs and Advocacy on Tuesday confirmed that Tourism Secretary Christina...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP files 69 cases over 990-kilo shabu haul

PNP files 69 cases over 990-kilo shabu haul

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police has filed 69 cases against persons involved in the 990-kilogram shabu haul last year.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos to Pagcor: Be a catalyst for greater achievements

Marcos to Pagcor: Be a catalyst for greater achievements

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Marcos called on the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. to sustain its crackdown on illicit activities and to...
Headlines
fbtw
Government urged: Expedite renewable energy plan for dry spells

Government urged: Expedite renewable energy plan for dry spells

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
There is an urgent need for the government to expedite its plans for the utilization of renewable energy, which the country...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP deploys more air, naval assets in West Philippine Sea

AFP deploys more air, naval assets in West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines has tripled its presence in the West Philippine Sea, particularly in the Kalayaan Island...
Headlines
fbtw
Maynilad offers septic tank cleaning services

Maynilad offers septic tank cleaning services

1 hour ago
West zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. is offering septic tank cleaning services to its customers this July...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with