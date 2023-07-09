Kalookan Bishop David gets fresh term as CBCP head

The 64-year-old prelate was reelected by his fellow bishops – 87 of them, himself included – gathered during the CBCP’s 126th plenary assembly at the Marzon Hotel in Kalibo town, Aklan on July 8, according to the CBCPNews website.

MANILA, Philippines — Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David will once again lead the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

The 64-year-old prelate was reelected by his fellow bishops – 87 of them, himself included – gathered during the CBCP’s 126th plenary assembly at the Marzon Hotel in Kalibo town, Aklan on July 8, according to the CBCPNews website.

It would be the second and last term for David, who has been vocal about upholding human rights and protection of the environment even before his election as CBCP president.

David has previously “appealed for a more serious action” in addressing climate emergency, and called on the country’s Church institutions to “be one in declaring a state of emergency.”

He also called on Filipino Catholics to “stand for the truth” amid what he called a “pandemic of lies” on social media.

Also reinstalled was Pasig Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara as vice president of the CBCP’s episcopal conference.

Meanwhile, David and Vergara will join Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula in attending the Synod on Synodality at the Vatican in October, reported Church-run Radio Veritas.

Also taking part in the assembly of the world’s Catholic leaders is Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, Pro-prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelization.

During the high-level assembly that would comprise bishops and laypeople including women, among the topics to be discussed include allowing more institutions to join in the Vatican’s decision making, as well as issues like female deacons, priestly celibacy and outreach for the LGBTQIA+ community, according to the CBCP.