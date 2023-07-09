^

Headlines

Kalookan Bishop David gets fresh term as CBCP head

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
July 9, 2023 | 12:00am
Kalookan Bishop David gets fresh term as CBCP head
The 64-year-old prelate was reelected by his fellow bishops – 87 of them, himself included – gathered during the CBCP’s 126th plenary assembly at the Marzon Hotel in Kalibo town, Aklan on July 8, according to the CBCPNews website.
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David will once again lead the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

The 64-year-old prelate was reelected by his fellow bishops – 87 of them, himself included – gathered during the CBCP’s 126th plenary assembly at the Marzon Hotel in Kalibo town, Aklan on July 8, according to the CBCPNews website.

It would be the second and last term for David, who has been vocal about upholding human rights and protection of the environment even before his election as CBCP president.

David has previously “appealed for a more serious action” in addressing climate emergency, and called on the country’s Church institutions to “be one in declaring a state of emergency.”

He also called on Filipino Catholics to “stand for the truth” amid what he called a “pandemic of lies” on social media.

Also reinstalled was Pasig Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara as vice president of the CBCP’s episcopal conference.

Meanwhile, David and Vergara will join Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula in attending the Synod on Synodality at the Vatican in October, reported Church-run Radio Veritas.

Also taking part in the assembly of the world’s Catholic leaders is Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, Pro-prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelization.

During the high-level assembly that would comprise bishops and laypeople including women, among the topics to be discussed include allowing more institutions to join in the Vatican’s decision making, as well as issues like female deacons, priestly celibacy and outreach for the LGBTQIA+ community, according to the CBCP.

CATHOLIC BISHOPS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PCG: Actions vs Beijing brought 'positive changes' in West Philippine Sea

PCG: Actions vs Beijing brought 'positive changes' in West Philippine Sea

By James Relativo | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard clarified that while Beijing's behavior in the West Philippine Sea continues to be "concerning,"...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
China claims Philippines intruded on Chinese territory

China claims Philippines intruded on Chinese territory

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
Reacting to a report by the Philippine Coast Guard that China Coast Guard vessels shadowed, harassed and blocked them in a...
Headlines
fbtw
Group wants SMNI axed from 'all digital TV boxes, social media platforms'

Group wants SMNI axed from 'all digital TV boxes, social media platforms'

By James Relativo | 11 hours ago
Kabataan party-list welcomes YouTube's move to terminate Sonshine Media Network International News's online channel, this...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines writes off US$1 billion in farmer debt to boost food production

Philippines writes off US$1 billion in farmer debt to boost food production

18 hours ago
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos on Friday wrote off $1.04 billion in land-related debt owed by more than half a million...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOT still using &lsquo;Love the Philippines&rsquo; campaign

DOT still using ‘Love the Philippines’ campaign

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
After all the frenzy that it has whipped up, the “Love the Philippines” tourism campaign of the Department of...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP modernization on track &ndash; Marcos

AFP modernization on track – Marcos

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
President Marcos is optimistic the Armed Forces’ modernization program will be back on track as the country recovers...
Headlines
fbtw
New Agrarian Emancipation law hailed

New Agrarian Emancipation law hailed

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
House Speaker Martin Romualdez has expressed confidence that the newly signed Republic Act 11953 or the Agrarian Emancipation...
Headlines
fbtw
Pimentel hopes for more unified opposition

Pimentel hopes for more unified opposition

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Senate minority leader Aquilino Pimentel III on July 7 expressed hope that the opposition is consolidating its forces one...
Headlines
fbtw
USAID donates P7 million for Philippines human rights promotion

USAID donates P7 million for Philippines human rights promotion

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
The United States government recently donated nearly P7 million to help promote human rights in the country through the Philippines-United...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with