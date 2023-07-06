^

Headlines

Medical workers worry allowances will end with lifting of health emergency

Philstar.com
July 6, 2023 | 3:29pm
COVID-19 nurse Filipino
This photo taken on September 16, 2022 shows a nurse walking along a hallway before entering an intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Manila.
AFP / Kevin Tristan Espiritu

MANILA, Philippines — Healthcare workers expressed concern about the plan to end the state of public health emergency in the Philippines as it will lead to the discontinuation of the special allowances they receive.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said Tuesday that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is inclined to withdraw the declaration of a state of public health emergency in the country, which started in March 2020.

Health workers rendering services for COVID-19 patients will no longer receive their Health Emergency Allowances once the public health emergency is over.

“Kulang kulang at marami pang hindi pa nabibigyan ng ipinangako nila na HEA, tapos ngayon ititigil na nila,” said Ronald Richie Ignacio, spokesperson of the United Private Hospital Unions of the Philippines.

(The allowances are insufficient and many have not yet been given the HEA promised by the government. Now, they want to end it.)

UPHUP lead convener Rene Capito said the government must guarantee the continuity of HEA even after the declaration is lifted.

“We have already proven that the government can fund it for three consecutive years. It is also necessary that the government must ensure its proper implementation,” he said.

Herbosa earlier assured health workers they will get their unpaid benefits after Rep. LRay Villafuerte urged the secretary to release the P12.57 billion balance out of the P19.96 billion worth of COVID-19 allowances and benefits.

According to the health chief, “most of the benefits” had already been released.

The United Private Hospital Unions of the Philippines also emphasized the need to institutionalize hazard pay for private health workers.

“Public health workers have hazard pay because there’s the Magna Carta for Public Health Workers. We, in the private sector, do not have hazard pay. We’re only relying on HEA, and now it will be discontinued,” said Sherwin Moscosa, president of St. Luke’s Medical Center-Global City Union.

Herbosa earlier said that he wants the state of public health emergency lifted as the COVID-19 pandemic no longer constitutes a crisis. He noted that physicians now consider COVID-19— killed over 66,000 Filipinos and wreaked economic and social havoc—“as just one of the respiratory diseases.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19

HEALTH EMERGENCY ALLOWANCES

TED HERBOSA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
It&rsquo;s final: Philippines, China, Vietnam gas exploration deal unconstitutional

It’s final: Philippines, China, Vietnam gas exploration deal unconstitutional

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
It’s final: the 18-year-old joint oil and gas exploration deal of the Philippines with China and Vietnam that has...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd: Learning camp not mandatory

DepEd: Learning camp not mandatory

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
Students will not be required to take part in the National Learning Camp program that the Department of Education will pilot...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Vice Ganda did not pay P3 million for Awra's bail

Fact check: Vice Ganda did not pay P3 million for Awra's bail

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
A viral TikTok video incorrectly claimed that comedian Vice Ganda gave P3 million to facilitate the release of teen celebrity...
Headlines
fbtw
Prosecution asks new judge handling De Lima's last drug case to inhibit

Prosecution asks new judge handling De Lima's last drug case to inhibit

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
State prosecutors have asked the Muntinlupa court judge handling the recently re-raffled drug case against former Sen. Leila...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos adopts new strategy vs money laundering, terrorist and weapon financing

Marcos adopts new strategy vs money laundering, terrorist and weapon financing

4 hours ago
The new EO, dated July 4 and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, amends the Duterte-era EO 68. The Palace has yet...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT keeps &lsquo;Love the Philippines&rsquo; slogan after dropping ad agency

DOT keeps ‘Love the Philippines’ slogan after dropping ad agency

By Rosette Adel | 6 hours ago
The Department of Tourism has retained the use of the controversial rebranded tourism campaign “Love the Philippin...
Headlines
fbtw
Congress sends Maharlika bill to Malaca&ntilde;ang

Congress sends Maharlika bill to Malacañang

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
The measure creating the controversial Maharlika Investment Fund – a pet bill of the administration – has been...
Headlines
fbtw
TikTok shuts down Quiboloy&rsquo;s page

TikTok shuts down Quiboloy’s page

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
TikTok yesterday confirmed that it has taken down the account of religious leader Apollo Quiboloy, who is on the most wanted...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with