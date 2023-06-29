‘Love the Philippines’ tourism campaign costs P49 million — DOT chief

MANILA, Philippines — The much-talked-about “Love the Philippines” tourism campaign unveiled by the Department of Tourism last Tuesday is worth P49 million.

This was revealed by Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco in a televised interview with CNN Philippines’ “The Source” on Thursday.

“The process of procurement was done and initiated and the total cost of the entire study coming up with a logo and everything and the components of this branding campaign total to P49 million,” Frasco said.

Last Tuesday, Frasco told Philstar.com that it was DDB Philippines that secured the procurement process.

“There is no price that you can put to one's love of country. That being said, there was a bidding process that was conducted at which the winning bidder was DDB,” she said.

DDB created the “Love the Philippines” tourism campaign that replaced the eleven-year-old slogan “It’s More Fun in the Philippines,” adopted during the term of late Tourism Secretary Ramon Jimenez Jr.

According to the published Bid Notice Abstract dated June 16, 2023, that details the procurement of consulting services for the integrated marketing campaign for the rebranding of the Philippine tourism brand, DDB Philippines Inc. and IPG Mediabrands Philippines Inc. were the companies shortlisted as bidders.

The DOT said it was a “competitive bidding.”

Under the contract, the winning bidder must “develop a strategic plan and implement an integrated marketing communication campaign that caters to both local and international audiences.”

“This campaign will promote the DOT’s tourism products, programs, and regional destinations under the campaign,” it also said.

The Bid Notice Abstract also indicated that the approved budget for the contract amounts to P250 million.

“The Procuring Entity intends to apply a portion of the funds in the amount of Two Hundred Fifty Million Philippine Pesos (P250,000,000.00) to eligible payments under the contract for DOT-SBAC-REI No. 2023-008 for which the Bidding Documents is issued,” it said.

Asked how much budget the DOT need to promote Philippine tourism next year, Frasco said they have already given their proposal to the Department of Budget and Management.

“As far next year is concerned, we're hopeful for support as far as rolling out that campaign here and abroad,” Frasco said.

“We are eagerly awaiting the release of the national expenditure plan and looking forward to sending the same before the House of Representatives,” she added.

The tourism chief said that it is right to invest in Philippine tourism given its benefits to the economy.

“According to our numbers for every peso we have spent on tourism, there is a multitude that comes back as a return on investment. That is really quite evident in the P1.87 trillion contribution of Philippine tourism to the economy,” Frasco said.

“Not to mention the indirect benefit of tourism to everyone else that is part of the tourism value chain including our small and medium enterprises. So, it's just right to invest in Philippine tourism because it gives so much benefit to our economy,” she concluded.

Halfway through 2023, the DOT has already recorded 2.67 million international tourist arrivals as of June 29. Of these, 2.44 million are foreigners.

The tourism agency is targeting a baseline of 4.8 million inbound tourists this year.