^

Headlines

‘Love the Philippines’ tourism campaign costs P49 million — DOT chief

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
June 29, 2023 | 7:45pm
âLove the Philippinesâ tourism campaign costs P49 million â DOT chief
This June 27, 2023 photo shows Tourism Christina Frasco during a press conference.
Philstar.com / Rosette Adel

MANILA, Philippines — The much-talked-about “Love the Philippines” tourism campaign unveiled by the Department of Tourism last Tuesday is worth P49 million.

This was revealed by Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco in a televised interview with CNN Philippines’ “The Source” on Thursday.

“The process of procurement was done and initiated and the total cost of the entire study coming up with a logo and everything and the components of this branding campaign total to P49 million,” Frasco said.

Last Tuesday, Frasco told Philstar.com that it was DDB Philippines that secured the procurement process.

“There is no price that you can put to one's love of country. That being said, there was a bidding process that was conducted at which the winning bidder was DDB,” she said.

DDB created the “Love the Philippines” tourism campaign that replaced the eleven-year-old slogan “It’s More Fun in the Philippines,” adopted during the term of late Tourism Secretary Ramon Jimenez Jr.

According to the published Bid Notice Abstract dated June 16, 2023, that details the procurement of consulting services for the integrated marketing campaign for the rebranding of the Philippine tourism brand, DDB Philippines Inc. and IPG Mediabrands Philippines Inc. were the companies shortlisted as bidders.

The DOT said it was a “competitive bidding.”

Under the contract, the winning bidder must “develop a strategic plan and implement an integrated marketing communication campaign that caters to both local and international audiences.”

“This campaign will promote the DOT’s tourism products, programs, and regional destinations under the campaign,” it also said.

The Bid Notice Abstract also indicated that the approved budget for the contract amounts to P250 million.

“The Procuring Entity intends to apply a portion of the funds in the amount of Two Hundred Fifty Million Philippine Pesos (P250,000,000.00) to eligible payments under the contract for DOT-SBAC-REI No. 2023-008 for which the Bidding Documents is issued,” it said.

Asked how much budget the DOT need to promote Philippine tourism next year, Frasco said they have already given their proposal to the Department of Budget and Management.

“As far next year is concerned, we're hopeful for support as far as rolling out that campaign here and abroad,” Frasco said.

“We are eagerly awaiting the release of the national expenditure plan and looking forward to sending the same before the House of Representatives,” she added.

The tourism chief said that it is right to invest in Philippine tourism given its benefits to the economy.

“According to our numbers for every peso we have spent on tourism, there is a multitude that comes back as a return on investment. That is really quite evident in the P1.87 trillion contribution of Philippine tourism to the economy,” Frasco said.

“Not to mention the indirect benefit of tourism to everyone else that is part of the tourism value chain including our small and medium enterprises. So, it's just right to invest in Philippine tourism because it gives so much benefit to our economy,” she concluded.

Halfway through 2023, the DOT has already recorded 2.67 million international tourist arrivals as of June 29. Of these, 2.44 million are foreigners.

The tourism agency is targeting a baseline of 4.8 million inbound tourists this year.

CHRISTINA FRASCO

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
8 Bilibid inmates plead guilty as accomplices, accessories to killing of middleman in Percy Lapid case

8 Bilibid inmates plead guilty as accomplices, accessories to killing of middleman in Percy Lapid case

By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Eight New Bilibid Prison inmates have pleaded guilty to a lesser degree of involvement in the killing of Jun Villamor, the...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: 3 to 4 cyclones seen to enter PAR in July

PAGASA: 3 to 4 cyclones seen to enter PAR in July

9 hours ago
An average of 20 cyclones enter or develop within PAR every year. 
Headlines
fbtw
PNP reshuffle up to Marcos &ndash; Abalos

PNP reshuffle up to Marcos – Abalos

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos has stopped the planned reshuffle of top officials of the Philippine National Police, noting...
Headlines
fbtw
Five Philippine universities included in QS World Rankings

Five Philippine universities included in QS World Rankings

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The University of the Philippines led the Philippine schools that entered the QS World University Rankings 2024 released on...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP monitoring 49 private armed groups ahead of BSKE

PNP monitoring 49 private armed groups ahead of BSKE

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
The Philippine National Police is monitoring 49 private armed groups ahead of the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines to end search for missing crew of sunken boat off Davao Oriental waters

Philippines to end search for missing crew of sunken boat off Davao Oriental waters

4 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard said Thursday it would end a week-long search for six missing crew members of a fishing boat that...
Headlines
fbtw
SC rejects Makati's attempt to file 2nd motion for reconsideration in Fort Bonifacio land row

SC rejects Makati's attempt to file 2nd motion for reconsideration in Fort Bonifacio land row

4 hours ago
The Supreme Court has rejected the local government of Makati City’s move to be allowed to file a second motion for...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: No deal yet on hosting of Afghans

Marcos: No deal yet on hosting of Afghans

4 hours ago
Marcos said there is no deal yet between the Philippines and the US on the request as the two countries need to hammer out...
Headlines
fbtw
Refresher course, bigger board: Lawmakers eye tweaking licensure exam for teachers

Refresher course, bigger board: Lawmakers eye tweaking licensure exam for teachers

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
A new House bill filed is requiring those who fail to pass the licensure exam for teachers thrice to take a refresher course....
Headlines
fbtw
No love for Bicol? DOT snub decried

No love for Bicol? DOT snub decried

By Shiela Crisostomo | 20 hours ago
The Department of Tourism rebranding campaign with the new slogan “Love the Philippines” drew mixed reactions...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with