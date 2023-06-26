TESDA warns against sale of 'fake' National Certificates

MANILA, Philippines — The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority has warned the public against the sale of counterfeit National Certificates online.

In an advisory on Monday, TESDA cautioned the public against those offering inauthentic National Certificates online and through other channels.

A National Certificate is issued when a TESDA graduate has completed a course and serves as official proof of their mastery of a skill or competency when applying for jobs locally and abroad.

TESDA issued the warning after the reported arrest of a man in Cotabato City selling fake National Certificates and driver's licenses.

Newly appointed TESDA Director General Suharto Mangudadatu said that National Certificates are only issued by TESDA offices to qualified individuals who have passed the assessment for their respective qualifications. National Certificates are valid for five years.

Mangudadatu also advised the public to ask certified workers and employers to verify the authenticity of National Certificates online.

Mangudadatu also urged the public to report to TESDA any individuals who may be selling fake NCs through the Agency's hotline (8887-7777) or through SMS (09174794370).

TESDA also said that anyone can access its registry of certified workers online through the agency's website.

"TESDA prioritizes the integrity of its certification system in certifying middle-level workers to ensure their productivity, quality, and global competitiveness," Mangudadatu said.

According to a recent study conducted by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies, a growing number of Filipinos are enrolling in TESDA courses to learn new skills even if they already possess a college degree, challenging the stereotype that vocational training is primarily pursued by financially constrained high school graduates. — Cristina Chi