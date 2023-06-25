Akbayan pushes for passage of decades-delayed SOGIE Equality bill

LGBTQIA+ persons nd community allies march with pride along the streets of Quezon City as they demand for equal rights for all genders in celebration of Pride Month on June 24, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Akbayan Party on Saturday marked the celebration of Pride Month by calling for passage of legislation against discrimination over sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or sex characteristics, bills for which have faltered in Congress for more than two decades.

A House committee has approved one version of the bill but a counterpart at the Senate has been sent back to the Committee on Rules for scheduling. Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva — chair of the rules committee and who says lawmakers must give religious groups opposed to the bill a chance to be heard — has said it is not priority legislation.

"Senator Villanueva, you represent all citizens, especially the marginalized, which includes our LGBTQIA+ sisters and brothers," Akbayan said in a statement.

"You say that the SOGIE Equality Bill is not a priority. Can you say the same thing in front of LGBTQIA+ persons who have experienced discrimination and violence? To parents whose children have been bullied because of their gender identity and expression? And to our fellow Filipinos and human beings who have been murdered just because they do not fit the mold imposed by your conservative and archaic beliefs?"

Villanueva and his father, evangelist and party-list representative Eddie Villanueva, have openly opposed the bill. Rep. Villanueva (CIBAC party-list) has raised concerns that prohibiting discrimination of LGBTQIA+ people will interfere with religious freedom in a country where majority identify as Catholic or Christian.

The bill at the House penalizes speech meant "to shame, insult, vilify, or which tends to incite or normalize the commission of discriminatory practices against persons of diverse SOGIESC" but allows exceptions for religious speech and those made in the context of religious activities.

"Our fight for equality and fairness when it comes to the basic rights of LGBTQIA+ persons will not diminish the rights of anyone else," Akbayan, whose party-list representative Etta Rosales filed the first anti-discrimination bill 23 years ago, said.

"The SOGIE Equality Bill is not about special treatment. It is about protecting our children from being hurt and ensuring that we are all given the chance to live a life that is free from the fear of ridicule, pain, and even death just because you see LGBTQIA+ persons as 'different'."

The House version — which bill sponsors stress does not affect the Family Code provision recognizing marriage as being only between a man and a woman — also penalizes the following discriminatory practices:

The bill penalizes the following “discriminatory practices”: